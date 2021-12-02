Thank farmers for our food

Thanksgiving is over. It brought celebration, moments of gratitude and feasting. When we think about the food that landed on our tables, it's important to remember the diligent hands that prepare our food on a regular basis. These hands belong to farmers, laborers and other agriculture workers, like those here in Arkansas.

In fact, Arkansas workers play a major role in supplying America's food products. The state ranks first in rice, second in chicken broiler meat, third in catfish, fifth in turkeys and 10th in beef cow production.

More than that, agriculture workers are the backbone of the state's economy. As our largest industry, it contributes more than $21 billion to the economy each year, with Arkansas also ranking among the highest in the nation for other products like soybeans, corn, and cotton.

This means that America's food supply and the state's economy depend greatly on Arkansas farms, fields, ranches and livestock. And for this reason, we should all be aware of the unique circumstances facing our farmlands. The industry is strong, but there are growing challenges.

In the past few years, the state has experienced record rainfalls and excess flooding. Most notably, the flood of 2019 was historic in scope and devastation, in which areas along the Arkansas River were utterly submerged after a record amount of water was released from Oklahoma -- where dams were opened to relieve swollen waterways. Other unusual weather patterns like record cold and warm temperatures have also occurred.

These weather patterns can have detrimental effects on farming. For example, Jarrod Hardke, a rice extension agronomist at the University of Arkansas, reports that rice has been underplanted for the past three years due to heavy spring rains. Because when the ground is extremely wet, it prevents planting, and, by extension, postpones the harvesting process.

Heavy rains also threaten crops that are already planted. Matured wheat, for example, can be damaged by excessive downpours. Fertilizing crops becomes more difficult. And diseases that are harmful to crops can fester in stagnant water that stands for too long. Unusually cold and hot temperatures are also not helpful because extreme heat can make growing crops more challenging, and cold temperatures can cause plants like fruits to blossom prematurely.

These challenges can result in major losses for farmers. In June of this year, for example, Arkansas farmers lost $205 million after major flooding during the month.

Flooding and these weather patterns are caused by several factors. Most notably, levees and dams that are not properly maintained and managed increase flood risks. And excess carbon emissions released into air can trap heat in the atmosphere, cultivating warmer temperatures. And warmer temperatures lead to more water evaporation from sources like the sea. When more water is evaporated, more rain comes back down.

There are ways to counter these threats. Levees and dams need to be properly maintained and monitored. The governor's 2019 levee task force issued a number of recommendations on how to improve the state's levee system, as an important step in the right direction. But to reduce the negative impact of harsh weather patterns, additional policy changes are needed on the local, state and federal level.

These policies include incentives for farmers to encourage new farming techniques and practices, designed to reduce weather damage to crops and lower the amount of carbon emissions unleashed each year. Farmers also need strong support systems, from crop insurance to improved access to healthcare to disaster relief programs. Policies of this nature need to be protected, created and expanded where necessary.

Thanksgiving may be over. But when it comes to the agriculture workers who put food on our tables, our gratitude should never be limited to the Thanksgiving holiday. We should be thankful every day of the year. Because farming isn't easy. It's been grueling since ancient times. Only the most dedicated, hardy spirits can endure.

Yet even though it's never been easy, it's clearly becoming more challenging than usual. In areas where we have the capacity to lessen those struggles, it's important to act. Supporting our farmers when they need it most is the best way to express our gratitude and safeguard an industry that contributes so much to our lives. I call upon everyone -- in Pine Bluff, Ark., and beyond -- to remember this.

Shirley Washington is the mayor of Pine Bluff.