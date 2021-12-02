This time, Michigan

Everything is still being investigated. Everything is still chaos. Everything is still uncertain. We can only rely on the very first reports coming out of Michigan, and you know how first reports can be. A friend tells us he doesn't believe news reports until days later, after they've had time to be confirmed. So we'll refrain from being overly detailed on what happened Tuesday afternoon at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., where four teens were killed, apparently shot dead by a classmate.

Several students, however, told the papers that they suspected something like this could happen. At least one student told the press, or his mother did, that he stayed home that day, and other kids wanted to do online work because of "vague threats."

First reports--them again--say the school felt strongly enough about those threats to issue a letter addressing rumors last month.

First thought: Red-flag laws are still a good idea. Such a law may have not stopped anything in Michigan, but that doesn't mean they couldn't elsewhere. If family and friends are able to convince a judge in good standing that a person is dangerous to himself or others, then guns could be taken away until a hearing convinces the courts that the person is safe again. This shouldn't be controversial.

Back to Michigan . . . . CNN reported that after shots were fired and a lockdown was announced over the school's loudspeakers, teachers were able to fix doors shut with metal doorstops. That's a good idea. We remember writing editorials after Columbine, suggesting locks on doors, gates in front of buildings, and cameras to record all of campus. Some letter writers were offended. How dare we turn schools into prisons? Gates? Cameras? Schools should be welcoming, and to all!

Second thought: Schools shouldn't be welcoming to all. Because "all" includes a lot of characters you wouldn't want near children. Schools have certainly hardened their shells since 1998, and parents seem to welcome it. What would be your reaction today if you were able to walk on your child's campus without being stopped and surprise a teacher in an open classroom? If you'd complain to the superintendent, join the club.

Back to Michigan . . . . The first reports say more than 100 calls to 911 were made from the school, and police showed up three minutes later. That's a fast response for police action. But that's still three whole minutes. And in three minutes an active shooter can unload many a magazine.

Third thought: Schools need security. And we don't mean a sign out front saying that guns are unwelcome on campus. Schools need security officers--preferably police--patrolling the halls. And if a rural school can't afford police officers, or if trained cops aren't available for that faraway schoolhouse, then a couple of well-trained teachers ought to have access, somehow, to weapons to fend off the crazies. This shouldn't be controversial, either.

Back to Michigan . . . . The Detroit Free Press reported that the teachers and students went into their active shooter protocol after the announcement was made over the school's speakers. They began barricading, sealing doors, turning off lights and trying to be quiet.

Fourth thought: This is the world in which we live. This time, it's Michigan.