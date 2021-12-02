Tough road test up next for Arkansas women's basketball

Arkansas women at Central Florida

WHEN 5 p.m. Central

WHERE Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Fla.

RECORDS Central Florida 5-1; Arkansas 6-1

SERIES Arkansas leads 1-0.

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET ESPN-plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Samara Spencer, 5-7,Fr.11.62.4

G Sasha Goforth, 6-1, So.9.94.9

G Amber Ramirez, 5-9, Sr.11.33.1

G Makayla Daniels, 5-9, Jr.11.05.7

F Erynn Barnum, 6-2, Jr.12.46.1

COACH Mike Neighbors (84-51 in fifth season at Arkansas)

CENTRAL FLORIDA

POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Diamond Battles, 5-8, Fr.15.74.5

G Tay Sanders, 6-1, Sr.8.73.5

G Alisha Lewis, 5-7, Jr.6.03.0

F Brittney Smith, 6-3, Sr.7.85.7

F Masseny Kaba, 6-3, Sr.6.25.3

COACH Katie Abrahmson-Henderson (110-46 in sixth season at Central Florida)

TEAM COMPARISON

Central FloridaArkansas

56.5Points for85.0

43.2Points against62.7

+5.7Rebound margin+2.0

+5.2Turnover margin+8.3

38.0FG pct.44.0

27.93-pt pct.32.8

80.4FT pct.66.3

CHALK TALK The Razorbacks won the only meeting between the teams 104-74 on Dec. 13, 1985. … Both teams lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

University of Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors didn't mince words about the challenge that awaits his team on the road tonight in Orlando, Fla.

The Razorbacks will face a veteran, defensive-minded Central Florida team that will look to operate at a much more deliberate pace than Arkansas is accustomed to playing.

The Knights rank third in the country in scoring defense, allowing 43.2 points per game. That's in direct contrast to Arkansas' high-octane offense, which ranks eighth in the country with 85 points per game.

"Real scary to look at a team that returns the veterans that they do coming off their NCAA Tournament year last year," Neighbors said on a Zoom call Tuesday afternoon. "A lot of those kids came back for their covid year. You could tell by how cohesive they are really early in the year."

Arkansas (6-1) is coming off a strong performance in an 83-63 win over Belmont on Sunday. The Razorbacks got off to a fast start and were in control almost the entire way. But they will have to be ultra-efficient against the well-disciplined Knights (5-1).

Central Florida has won four in a row, including a 57-45 win over Belmont 10 days ago. Tennessee handed the Knights their lone loss of the season 49-41 on their home floor.

"Every possession is crucial," Neighbors said. "We're used to playing 85 possessions. This is going to be more like a 65-possession game, so everything you do magnifies. ... I don't think you can speed them up. I think it's futile. I think it's a waste of time.

"We don't need to do that. We just need to take care of the possessions we have."

Neighbors said he spent time in practice this week to condition his team to not get caught up in the lower score he expects the game to have. Points will only be worth half as much, he said.

"I know there will be a sense of panic if they look up at the end of the first quarter and it's in single digits," Neighbors said. "They'll think we'll be upset with that. I like to score points but the overall number isn't that important, it's the margin. We have to value the ball.

"If we have 10 turnovers against these guys, that's a problem. Whereas if you turn it over 10 times at UConn, you're happy."

The Razorbacks' starting lineup is beginning to come into more focus after Neighbors started the season with a slightly different lineup in each of the first five games. Freshman guard Samara Spencer has started the past two games along with Sasha Goforth, Amber Ramirez, Makayla Daniels and Erynn Barnum.

Barnum leads the team in scoring (12.4 points per game) and rebounding (6.1 rpg). The 6-2 junior has grown into her role as an inside presence, Neighbors said.

"She's really really matured and I think it's come because she's played well and when you play well, you build confidence," Neighbors said. "She's really accepted her role and blossomed in it and very, very consistent."

But the Razorbacks have done it with overall balance thus far. Spencer, Ramirez and Daniels are all averaging in double figures, while Goforth is just a shade under 10 points per game.

Central Florida is led by senior guard Diamond Battles, who averages a team-high 15.7 points and three assists per game. She's the only Knight averaging in double figures and earned tournament MVP honors over the weekend at the Cancun Challenge.

The Knights rallied from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Southern Cal 56-47 on Saturday to finish 2-0 at the event.