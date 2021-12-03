2 people die, 5 hurt in state accidents

Two people died and five more were injured in crashes on Arkansas roads Wednesday and Thursday, according to preliminary accident reports from Arkansas State Police.

Shasta Corter, 38, of Mountain View, died after a pickup hit her van at about 5:45 Wednesday afternoon on Arkansas 5 in Mountain View.

Athos Johnstone-Hinton, 45, also of Mountain View, was driving his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado north when the truck traveled across the centerline, hitting the left front of Corter's 2016 Dodge Caravan with its left front.

Johnstone-Hinton was injured in the crash, as were passengers in Corter's van, including 37-year-old Albert Corter and two minors whose age was not known.

The report indicates a fifth person was injured, but does not identify the person. The injured were taken to the Stone County Medical Center.

James Gaines, 63, of Searcy, died when his 2004 Chevrolet went off the road and hit a tree around 9:45 Thursday morning on Arkansas 36 in White County, according to another report.

Gaines was taking a left curve when his vehicle went off the roadway to the right, causing him to over-correct and cross both lanes of traffic before leaving the road on the left side. The vehicle began to flip before striking a tree and coming to a stop in a ditch on the roadside.

Conditions at the time of both wrecks were listed as clear and dry, the reports state.