2-year olds in opening spotlight





HOT SPRINGS -- Racing for 2-year-old horses will return on opening day at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort today.

The $150,000, 6-furlong Advent Stakes, the eighth of nine races on Oaklawn's opening-day card has a listed field of 10 limited to 2-year-old horses. Post time is scheduled for 3:46 p.m.

Two-year-old horses have not raced at Oaklawn since the spring of 1973.

"I can understand Oaklawn not having 2-year-olds when we had to run them in April, because it didn't make any sense," trainer Chris Hartman said. "But now, running in December, you have to run 2-year-olds. You can't eliminate that much of the population."

Hartman trains James Rogers' and Michael Robinson's Kavod, a 2-year-old son of Grade I winner Lea. Kavod is 6-1 on the Advent's morning line.

Cairama, from the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, is the 5-2 morning-line favorite. Owned by Prince Sultan Bin Mishal Al Saud, Cairama will start under jockey Ricardo Santana, Jr.

Cairama won his 6 1/2-furlong first career start at Belmont Park on Sept. 17. He finished fifth in the Grade III 1-mile Nashua Stakes at Belmont Park on Nov. 7.

Into Mischief colt Higher Standard, owned by David Campbell and three others, will make his second career start after a 5 1/2-furlong runaway win in a field of 10 at Churchill Downs on Nov. 14. In one work since, High Standard breezed 5 furlongs in 59.20 on a fast track at Churchill Downs on Nov. 24.

Higher Standard, a maternal grandson of Northern Afleet, is trained by Tom Amoss. Florent Geroux is listed to ride.

"Tom Amoss is a high-quality trainer," Geroux said. "When he sends a horse to these kind of races, he's looking to strike. I don't think he's going to send a horse just for the fun of it. He sends horses when he really thinks he has a chance to win the race."

Amoss sounded pleased by Higher Standard's first start.

"We had a lot of confidence going into that race at Churchill," Amoss said. "He did everything right. Handled himself well in the paddock, broke very sharp, and won a nice race for us."

Amoss said his primary concern with Higher Standard's start in the Advent is how he will respond to a 19-day gap between races.

"The decision to come to Oaklawn was dependent on how well he rebounded off that race [on Nov. 14]," Amoss said. "It's quick back, but we've had a chance to breeze him since that race, and it went very well. We'll see what he does."

Among the handful of talented 2-year-olds in his barn, trainer Ron Moquett plans to start Gus King's Ruggs in the Advent. A son of Gun Runner and maternal grandson of Indian Charlie, Ruggs won his first career start, a 6 1/2-furlong maiden-special-weight race over a field of eight at Remington Park in Oklahoma City on Nov. 15.

"He's very well-bred," Moquett said. "He's got the right paper, the right pedigree, and he's got the right assets, and now he's just going to gradually start answering questions. He did the first thing perfect [at Remington]. He did everything the right way. Now, we're going to ask him to do a little more."

Moquett said he and other racing fans get an opportunity this time of year to scout out potential Kentucky Derby contenders in races such as the Advent.

"That's a huge deal that makes our game so fun," he said. "Everyone gets a shot to find one. I've had people say to me, 'I told so-and-so the first time I saw Far Right run, he was going to make the Kentucky Derby.' It's kind of cool that you can get bragging rights forever."

Far Right advanced from Moquett's barn to start in the 2015 Derby.

Kavod's start in the Advent will be his first from Hartman's barn.

Kavod won his first career claiming start at Churchill on Nov. 20. Hartman filed a claim for him before Kavod's 6-furlong victory, which earned a career-best Brisnet speed figure of 84.

"We claimed him out of there, and we're taking a little bit of stab here, but we're hoping for the best," Hartman said. "There was no demand for the horse. I just caught the horse on a flyer. I looked down there and saw he was a 2-year-old and knew he had opportunities to run. They thought enough of him to run him in some money races, but I didn't have visions of grandeur."









At a glance

TODAY’S CARD Nine races

STAKES RACE Advent Stakes (eighth race), 3:46 p.m., $150,000, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs

TICKETS $5 reserved (at oaklawn.com; no walk-up sales)

Trainer Ron Moquett, shown with Whitmore in 2016, plans to start Gus King’s Ruggs in today’s Advent Stakes at Oaklawn in Hot Springs. Ruggs won his first career start, a 61/2-furlong maiden special-weight race at Remington Park on Nov. 15. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)



