Arkansas covid cases up by 1,174; hospitalizations rise to 433

Arkansas count of coronavirus cases rose Friday by 1,174, continuing a steep upward trend after a slowdown around Thanksgiving.

Already at its highest level in more than two months, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose Friday by one, to 433.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by six, to 8,699.

Except for a spike of 1,226 cases on Thursday, the increase on Friday in the state's case count was the largest in a single day since Sept. 24.

It followed jumps of 1,044 cases on Tuesday and 930 on Wednesday.

Before this week, the last time the count had risen by more than 1,000 in one day was Sept. 30.

The average daily increase in the count over a rolling seven-day period rose Friday to 780, its highest level since the week ending Oct. 1.

With new cases outpacing recoveries and deaths, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 556, to 7,141, the first time since Oct. 10 the number had been above 7,000.

Rising for the fourth day in a row, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators grew by two, to 80, its highest level since Nov. 3.

After rising a day earlier, however, the number of covid-19 patients in intensive care fell by five, to 171.

The number of intensive care unit beds in the state's hospitals that were unoccupied fell by nine, to 59, as a result of an increase in non-covid-19 patients who were in intensive care.

People with covid-19 made up about 16% of all the state's intensive care unit patients on Friday, down slightly from almost 17% a day earlier.

Meanwhile, at 13,948, the increase in the Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered was almost 12 times the size of the one a week earlier, just after Thanksgiving.

Booster shots made up 49% of the most recent increase.

The count of first doses rose by 4,181, up from an increase of just 539 first doses a week earlier.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 8,990, which was up by more than 400 from the average a week earlier.

Rising to 2,816, however, the average for first doses was still down from more than 3,100 a day the previous week.