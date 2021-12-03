Arkansas State chancellor named to NCAA Board of Governors

Kelly Damphousse, chancellor for Arkansas State University, has been named to the NCAA Board of Governors.

Damphousse, 58, begins serving Jan. 1 on the highest governance body for the member-led organization that oversees many aspects of intercollegiate athletics. His term extends through Aug. 15, 2025, according an ASU announcement.

"We have a wide range of issues before us starting with historic constitutional reform proposals that aim to strengthen the structure and operations of the NCAA. It is an honor to serve alongside esteemed colleagues from around the country at this momentous time," Damphousse said in a statement.

The NCAA Board of Governors consists of 25 members, including four non-voting members, according to the NCAA website.

Damphousse is currently a member of the NCAA's Division 1 Board of Directors. Earlier this year, he was elected to a two-year term as president of the Sun Belt Conference, the athletic conference for ASU's Red Wolves athletic teams.

With the most recent appointment, Damphousse becomes the first ASU chancellor to ever be named to the NCAA Board of Governors. He became ASU's chancellor in 2017.

New trustee

Jerry Morgan, a Jonesboro banking executive, has been appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to the Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees.

Morgan, a 1992 graduate of Arkansas Sate University, steps in for Dr. Tim Langford, who stepped down in September from the board after becoming chair of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Department of Urology.

The term of Morgan's appointment to the seven-member trustees board expires Jan. 14, 2024.

"Many of my career accomplishments are a direct result of the education and connections I was afforded from my time at Arkansas State University," Morgan said in a statement, adding that he was grateful to Hutchinson "for giving me this opportunity to give back and serve my alma mater, as well as the additional outstanding ASU System institutions across Arkansas and in Mexico."

Morgan is regional president for First National Bank. He also is chairman of the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission.

The ASU System includes ASU and Henderson State University, as well as five two-year colleges.