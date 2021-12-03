The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court’s ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Dec. 2, 2021 JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CR-93-189. Reginald Early v. State of Arkansas, from Dallas County Circuit Court. Petitioner’s pro se third petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis. Counsel appointed.Wood, J., concurs. Womack, J., and Special Justice Sylvester Smith dissent.

Wynne, J., not participating.

CV-21-233. James Peveto v. State of Arkansas; Arkansas Game and Fish Commission; and Pat Fitts, as Director of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division.

Affirmed. Womack, J., concurs.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CV-21-279. Jennifer Rivera-Ceren, on Behalf of Herself and All Others Similarly Situated v. Presidential Limousine and Auto Sales, Inc., from Garland County Circuit Court.

Reversed and remanded. Webb, J., dissents.