The nation in brief: U.N. headquarters sealed after gun seen

U.N. headquarters sealed after gun seen

NEW YORK -- The United Nations headquarters in New York City was locked down for several hours Thursday after a man was seen pacing outside one of its main gates with a loaded shotgun, holding it under his chin at times, police said.

The man, who appeared to be in his 60s, was taken into custody without incident at around 1:40 p.m., about three hours after police said he was first spotted outside a security checkpoint on Manhattan's First Avenue. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation, NYPD Chief of Special Operations Harry Wedin said.

The gun was loaded with one shotgun shell, Wedin said. The man also had a bag with him and gave police documents, including medical papers, that he said he wanted delivered to the U.N., Wedin said.

The man didn't appear to be trying to breach the fence that rings the U.N. complex and Wedin said the man never pointed the gun at officers or threatened to harm them.

NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker said the man, who wasn't identified, was visiting from Florida and that criminal charges were pending.

Arrest made in philanthropist's slaying

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the death of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, who was fatally shot this week at the Beverly Hills home she shared with her husband, music executive Clarence Avant, police said Thursday.

Aariel Maynor was taken into custody early Wednesday by Los Angeles police at a separate residence after a burglary there, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said. Maynor, who is currently on parole, has previous felony convictions for assault, robbery and grand theft.

Police recovered an AR-15 rifle at that home that was believed to have been used in the shooting of Jacqueline Avant. Maynor accidentally shot himself in the foot with the gun, police said, and is being treated before he can be booked into jail.

Police have not yet determined a motive or whether Maynor targeted the Avant home.

Police went to the Avants' home early Wednesday after a 2:23 a.m. call reporting a shooting. Officers found Jacqueline Avant, 81, with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

Surveillance camera footage showed the suspect's vehicle driving east out of Beverly Hills after the shooting, police said.

An hour later, Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to a home in the Hollywood Hills -- about 7 miles from the Avant residence -- for a reported shooting. They found Maynor there, as well as evidence of a burglary at that home, and took him into custody.

After all-clear, space antenna replaced

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Spacewalking astronauts replaced a broken antenna outside the International Space Station on Thursday after getting NASA's all-clear for orbiting debris.

U.S. astronauts Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron were supposed to complete the job Tuesday, but NASA delayed the spacewalk because of potentially threatening space junk. NASA later determined the astronauts were safe to go out, despite a slightly increased risk of a punctured suit from satellite wreckage.

But soon after the spacewalk ended, Mission Control notified the crew that the station would need to move into a slightly lower orbit today to avoid an old U.S. rocket fragment.

Last month, Russia destroyed an old satellite in a missile test, sending pieces everywhere. More than 1,700 sizable pieces of the shattered satellite are being tracked, with tens if not hundreds of thousands too small to see.

Barron reported at least 11 small debris strikes to the failed antenna that was removed during the spacewalk, with some of the holes looking old. The device -- up there for more than 20 years -- malfunctioned in September.

Ex-Ohio deputy charged in fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio sheriff's deputy who shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times was charged with murder Thursday, as Goodson's family also filed a federal civil-rights lawsuit and the now-retired deputy publicly shared details of what happened from his perspective for the first time.

The December 2020 shooting of Goodson, who was Black, by longtime deputy Jason Meade, who is white, led to protests in Columbus, in part because the killing wasn't recorded on body or dash camera footage.

The Dec. 4, 2020, shooting happened as Meade was finishing an unsuccessful search for a fugitive as part of his work for a U.S. Marshals Service task force. Goodson was not the subject of the fugitive search and marshals have said Meade wasn't working for them at the time of the shooting.

Meade's lawyer says the deputy fired when Goodson pointed a gun at him. Goodson's family has said he was holding a sandwich, not a gun, but noted he also had a license to carry a firearm.





New York emergency services officers respond Thursday as a man with a shotgun stands outside United Nations headquarters. The man, who police said was from Florida, was taken into custody without incident after about a three-hour standoff. (AP/John Minchillo)

Tamala Payne, mother of Casey Goodson Jr., speaks at a news conference Thursday in Columbus, Ohio, about the indictment of a former deputy who shot and killed her son. (AP/Jay LaPrete)



