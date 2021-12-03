Calendar 12-3-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Friday, Dec. 3

Live@5 features Billy Jeter

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas presents the Live@5 concert from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St. Billy Jeter will return to perform folk rock songs. Jeter released a new album, "Shine Eye Landing," in April. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are provided and guests must be 21 or older to enter, according to a news release. ASC hosts jazz, blues, and rock & roll musicians on the first Friday of every month from February to December.

White Hall Community Christmas set

The White Hall Chamber of Commerce will host A White Hall Community Christmas from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. Admission is free and everyone is invited to attend. There will be the official lighting of the Community Center Christmas Tree and White Hall's Santa Truck and Santa will stop by the center. The White Hall City Park will also host its newly installed Lights in the Park display. The lights go on at dark in front of city hall and include about 57 three-foot lighted trees adorned with memorial toppings.

Underway

Go Forward hosts Mistletoe Magic

Go Forward Pine Bluff invites the community to attend the holiday celebration, 2021 Mistletoe Magic. Events include: From 6-9 p.m. Dec. 3, the community is invited to visit the Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends at Regional Park. Also, Christmas photos will be taken from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 3 for the Community Christmas Book at Saracen Landing. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 4, the Downtown Christmas Crawl will be held at Burt's Food Court & Events downtown. Details: https://goforwardpinebluff.org.

Enchanted Land open

The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends is open Regional Park from 6-9 nightly through Dec. 31. Known as the state's largest drive-through of holiday lights, the exhibit usually has more than 120 displays, many that are animated. Admission is free.

Firefighters host Holiday Santa Run

The Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department will make its annual Holiday Santa Run throughout Pine Bluff from approximately 5-8 p.m. daily through Dec. 24. As precautions against covid-19, social distancing and masks will be required, according to a news release. Fire department personnel and Carrington Electric Co. of Pine Bluff decorated a reserve fire truck with Christmas lights and with assistance from Stereo Junction, a sound system is used to play Christmas music as they drive through the neighborhoods. Details: Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services, (870) 730-2048, on Facebook or www.pineblufffire.com.

Salvation Army Auxiliary hosts Christmas fundraiser

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary won't hold its annual Christmas Luncheon and Festival of Tables, but will accept donations for the local Salvation Army, which provides food, shelter, socialization opportunities, spiritual enrichment and other services. The festivities were canceled in 2020-21 because of covid-19, according to a news release. Checks should be made payable to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and delivered to the Salvation Army Corps headquarters at 501 E. 12th Ave. or mailed to Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, P.O. Box 8209, Pine Bluff, AR, 71611. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.

JCCSI offers free exams in December

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) will provide free primary care exams throughout December at three area clinics, according to a news release. To commemorate World Aids Day, JCCSI in partnership with the Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, will provide free exams through Dec. 31 at these sites: Pine Bluff Clinic, 1101 S. Tennessee St., (870) 543-2380. Altheimer Clinic, 309 S. Edine, Altheimer, (870) 766-8411. Redfield Clinic, 100 Evening Sunset Valley, Redfield, (501) 397-2261. An HIV blood test will be included in the visit. The exams are for adults 18 and older. Appointments must be made in advance by calling the clinics and asking for the "Delta World AIDS Day" appointment.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Saturday, Dec. 4

St. Andrew offers free clothes

St. Andrew Missionary Baptist Church, 5810 W. Malcomb St., will give away clothes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed, according to a news release. Clothes will be available for men, women and children.

Alphas host virtual founders event

The Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will celebrate the fraternity's's 115th founders day virtually at 7:06 p.m. Dec. 4 via Zoom. The guest speaker will be Jeramaine O. Netherly, Alpha Phi Alpha southwest regional vice president. The 2021 Brother of the Year honoree will be Jackie Harris, a lawyer from Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

CrEATe Lab with Faith Anaya set at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' nutritious cooking series CrEATe Lab will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The program is open to ages 10-17, with a maximum of 10 students. The cost is $35 for all sessions with partial scholarships available. To register, visit asc701.org/create-lab or call ASC at 870-536-3375. ASC continuing its partnership with Faith Anaya and her Kids Cook! team. The fall series is sponsored by Saracen Casino Resort. The series will include a Saracen chef demonstration on Dec. 4.

Sunday, Dec. 5

New Hope honors pastor, wife

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow will celebrate the 23rd anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Stanley R. Blair Sr. and Tina Blair, at noon Sunday, Dec. 5. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Lee Whitiker, pastor of Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church at Pine Bluff, accompanied by the Solid Rock choir and church family.

Pine Bluff Art League notes plans

The Pine Bluff Art League will host an end of year get together from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Members are encouraged to bring one of their earliest and one of their latest works. The community is invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served. Masks are required. Details: Claudia Spainhour, Pine Bluff Art League president, mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com.

Beginning Sunday, Dec. 5

SEA concert group hosts performances

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association 2021-22 season returns to live events. The Christmas Around the World concert by the West Edge String Quartet will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) Fine Arts Center. This award-winning Christmas album is performed live on stage with 15 classical Christmas carols, according to a news release. Tickets may be purchased at https://searkconcert.org. Also, the association will host Tuba Skinny on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. and the Little Mermaid, the annual musical, will be held March 7-12 with 13 shows at the center. Details: https://searkconcert.org or Facebook.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Pearl Harbor Day to be observed at Monticello

The Southeast Regional Veterans Fair and Pearl Harbor Day recognition ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)/American Legion Hall at Monticello. The veterans' clinic will begin at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be offered for $5 and include barbecue with drink. A chili cook-off contest (registration at: https://tinyurl.com/f8ccsjne) will kick off at 2 p.m., according to a news release. Dec. 7 is the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day. The free event brings the county, state and federal Veterans Affairs experts to the VFW Hall and will include veterans' claims and health eligibility assistance. DeWitt eighth-graders will interview veterans for their history class. Veterans or family members who'd like to be interviewed can register at https://tinyurl.com/6as9tcrw. Vendors may register at https://tinyurl.com/uy74fcdh.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

First Trinity to give away food

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will give away food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 8 in a a drive thru event. Food will be given on a first come-first served basis until all food is distributed. All participants are encouraged to remain in their vehicles while their food box is loaded, according to a news release. The monthly food event was changed from the first Wednesday to the second Wednesday for December only. Details: First Trinity, (870) 534-2873.

The Generator sets seminar

Pine Bluff business owners are invited to a workshop on the Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) Certification program from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Generator, 435 S. Main St. Participants will hear how to increase the opportunity for minority or women-owned businesses to sell products or services to the state of Arkansas, according to the Generator's Facebook page. The Generator welcomes Arkansas Economic Development Commission Minority and Women-Owned Business Division and Arkansas PTAC (Procurement Technical Assistance Center) for the workshop. Light lunch will be served. Registration is required and seating is limited. Registration is available at https://forms.gle/KwYLF2nGHagvcWgFA .

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Dec. 9

911/MECA boards to meet

Two meetings will be held to discuss the 2022 MECA (Metropolitan Emergency Communication Association) Budget Dec. 9 at the Jefferson County Courthouse, according to a news release. The 911 Administrative Board Meeting will be held at 9:45 a.m. in the quorum court room. The MECA Board Meeting will be held at 10 a.m. in the Jefferson County EOC (Emergency Operations Center.) Details: Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, (870) 541-5470.

NAACP plans annual meeting

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch will hold its annual membership meeting via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9. The keynote speaker will be James Gallman, administrator for the Arkansas State NAACP Conference and a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors, according to a news release. Officers and committee chairs will present their annual reports and members will vote on candidates for the national board. Participants may email pbnaacp@yahoo.com for the Zoom link. The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch president is Wanda V. Neal.

Through Thursday, Dec. 9

Leadership Pine Bluff applications available

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2022 Leadership Pine Bluff class. The application deadline is Dec. 9, according to the Chamber newsletter. The class is a formal program to identify, inform and motivate emerging leaders for Pine Bluff and Jefferson County. Running January through September, the group meets one day each month to network, develop, and learn more about industries and non-profits in the region. The cost of the program is $575 plus a $35 non-refundable application fee, according to the newsletter. The application is available at https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/9a768598-baa6-4756-b4bd-3ab7f968c318.pdf or by emailing ulanda@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Friday, Dec. 10

UAPB presents 2021 fall graduation

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 2021 fall commencement will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Pamela A. Smith, 1992 UAPB graduate and chief of police of the United States Parks Police (USPP), will serve as commencement speaker. Masks are required. All attendees are requested to have a ticket for entry, according to a news release. Graduates will be allotted 10 guest tickets. The event will be livestreamed via YouTube and on Facebook. If there is a significant rise in covid-19 cases that warrants the cancellation of the fall commencement, the event will be combined with the spring commencement in May. Full details about commencement attendance and covid-19 protocols are available at UAPB.edu/commencement.aspx.

Saturday, Dec. 11

SEARK, casino to present gala

Southeast Arkansas College and Saracen Casino Resort will present the 2021 Roaring 20s Holiday Scholarship Gala. The event will be held Dec. 11 from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Details: LaWanda Smith at lsmith@seark.edu or (870) 850-4910 or Mae Washington at mwashington@seark.edu or (870) 543-5922.

ASC presents Yoga in the Loft

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present a certified yoga instructor, Florence Love, in an afternoon of stretching and relaxing during Yoga in the Loft. The session will be held from 1:30-3 p.m. Dec. 11 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Love will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise, followed by a wind-down guided meditation session. Entry is recommended at $15 per person with ASC providing a pay-what-you-can option, according to the news release. The workshop is limited to 20 participants, ages 13 and older. Yoga-appropriate attire is encouraged. Participants are asked to register before the event at asc701.org/adult-classes.

ASC hosts Lampworking Workshop

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host glassmith Olivia Valentine from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 11 during the Holiday Lampworking Workshop at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Participants will learn how to melt glass using a lamp (torch) to design miniature holiday sculptures. Complimentary snacks and beverages will be available. No experience is necessary. The cost is $100 for ASC members, $125 for nonmembers and $80 for ASC Flex Pay. The session is for ages 18 and older and limited to seven participants. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes.

Second Saturday Family FunDay set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites visitors to design and decorate wreaths during Second Saturday Family FunDay, from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 11. This event is free. FunDay offers monthly hands-on arts and science activities. The event is led by visiting artists, art educators, and ASC staff. Details: asc701.org.

Beginning Sunday, Dec. 12

Summit announces Christmas concerts

Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road, will host two Christmas concerts and the community is invited to attend. Jubilation Jazz Big Band will be in concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 12. This is a professional group of musicians that play the Big Band style of music. The concert is free but an offering will be accepted, according to a news release. The Summit Soundz Celebration Band will present its annual Christmas concert 6 p.m. Dec. Dec. 18. This band includes high school and college students from Jefferson County as well as area band directors.

Through Monday, Dec. 13

Day center hosts coat drive

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. of Pine Bluff is hosting a coat drive to help keep the community warm. The organization will accept donations of coats, jackets, sweaters, socks, scarves, blankets, and boots, according to a news release from Shaneka Hamilton, executive director. The deadline is Dec. 13. For drop-off sites or details, contact Hamilton at (870) 345-9596, Jeremecia McDaniel at (870) 527-7202 or visit https://www.facebook.com/lulamaedaycenter/.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

TOPPS to give away food

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, will conduct its monthly food give away at 10 a.m. Dec. 14. The non-profit agency will use the drive-thru method to hand out food on a first come, first served basis. Sponsors include Canaan Christian Center, Arkansas Food Bank, Arkansas Hunger Alliance, Pine Bluff Police Department, private donors and TOPPS, according to a news release.

Thursday, Dec. 16

VA plans virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold its next monthly virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 16. To reserve a timeslot to speak with a VA benefits representative, participants should call (501) 370-3829 by Dec. 15, according to a news release. During the virtual claims clinic, veterans may speak to staff who are ready to assist with specific questions regarding their claims for VA benefits. The Little Rock VA Regional Office is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For details about VA's benefits, visit go to http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call 800-827-1000.

Friday, Dec. 17

SEARK announces fall graduation

The 2021 fall commencement for Southeast Arkansas College will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at SEARK@SEABROOK Recreation Center, 6808 Hazel St. The ceremony will be attended by students and staff in-person and it will be live streamed for family and friends to view, according to a news release. Covid-19 protocols will be in place and everyone will be required to wear masks. Details: https://www.seark.edu.

Beginning Friday, Dec. 17

Silver Gloves boxing set at Pine Bluff

Gloves Not Guns will present the Region 6 USA Amateur Boxing Arkansas State Silver Gloves tournament at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 1 p.m. Dec. 18. The doors will open an hour before the events, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth and free for children 5 and younger. Sponsors include ExplorePineBluff.com, The Corvette Brothers, Aisha's and USA Boxing. Details: Coach Albert Brewer, (870) 329-3875.

ASC sets Charlie Brown Christmas and Seussified Christmas Carol

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host a holiday double: "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and "A Seussified Christmas Carol." Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $10 for students, and $18 for nonmembers. Tickets can be purchased at artssciencecenter.tix.com, by calling (870) 536-3375, or in person at ASC, 701 S. Main St. Details: asc701.org.

Through Friday, Dec. 17

Centers seek holiday donations for senior citizens

The community is asked to be Santa to a senior citizen. Donations are being accepted through Dec. 17 at all Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas Senior Centers for people to give gifts for seniors, according to a news release. Donation boxes will be set up at all centers. Gifts will be wrapped and distributed Dec. 18. Examples would be throws, socks, hats, gloves, scarfs. Details: Lauren Bland, (870) 543-6337.

Junior Leadership applications available

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2022 Junior Leadership Pine Bluff Class. The program for high school students runs January through May, from 4-6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Applications are due Dec. 17. "Do you know a high school junior who aspires to make a difference in their community? A student eager to examine community issues and strengthen their leadership skills? Applications are now available for the 2022 Class of Junior Leadership Pine Bluff," according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Saturday, Dec. 18

New Community pantry to give Christmas baskets

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will give out Christmas baskets from its food pantry Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. until the food is gone. The community is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 27

St. John hosts virtual VBS

St. John AME Church will host a Virtual Winter Vacation Bible School via Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 27-29 for all age groups (preK to adults). Registration is free. Early registrants will be eligible to win a prize in the drawing Nov. 30, the day early bird registration ends. The winner will be notified by phone. Regular registration will be Dec. 1-19. The public is invited to participate. Registration is available at https://www.stjohnamepinebluff.org. The speakers will be Shaquille Ingram, Ayanna Williams and Brae McDonald. The Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr. is the pastor. Sheryl Kearney is the Christian Education director. Details: mskearney@msn.com.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Reception, Coon Supper set at Gillett

The 10th annual "Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception" will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Berry Farm Shop at Gillett followed by the 78th Gillett Coon Supper at the Gillett School Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Both events benefit non-profits. The pre-supper reception tickets are $40 each. Sponsorships are available to be a Berry Good Host for $1,000 and a Berry Good Friend for $500. The coon supper tickets are $30 and may be purchased by contacting Larry Bauer at (870) 830-4002. All tickets will be available for purchase at the door. Details: Becky Barnes Campbell at (501) 912-7560, Gabe Holmstrom at (479) 409-3329 or Facebook.

Through Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

Applications for 2022 Governor's School open

Student applications are open for the 2022 Arkansas Governor's School. The deadline to apply is Jan. 24. Arkansas Tech University at Russellville will host the 43rd AGS July 5 through Aug. 1, according to a news release. AGS serves approximately 400 students during the summer before their senior year in high school. Eligible students interested in attending should inquire with their school counselors about the nomination process. Information is also available at www.atu.edu/ags by sending an e-mail to ags@atu.edu.

Through Saturday, Jan. 29

ASC hosts exhibition Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting "Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas by Virmarie DePoyster," a portrait exhibition. DePoyster is a bilingual Puerto Rican artist interested in bringing communities together through art. This exhibition will run through Jan. 29.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Waterfowler Hall of Fame postpones ceremony

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame will host its induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Chenal Country Club at Little Rock. The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame. The ceremony will highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021, according to a news release. Details: grandprairiemuseum.com or waterfowlerhof.com.

Friday, Feb. 11

Alphas to host Valentine fundraising gala

The Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation (SEAJF) annual Valentine Scholarship Fundraiser gala will be held at 7:06 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The community is invited to attend. The colors will be all black with a touch of gold. This fundraiser will include a catered meal by First Class Catering/James Rice and dancing, according to a news release. Organizers will follow guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Individual tickets are $40 each or a table of 10 for $400. Sponsorships are: Jewel level $5,000; Yellow Rose level $2,500; Old Gold level $1,000; and Black level $400. Donations to the SEAJF are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Checks should be payable by Feb. 4 to the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) organization, or Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., P.O. Box 3159, Pine Bluff, AR 71611. Details: Gregory Murray at (870) 550-4281.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Jefferson Regional Foundation sets ball

Jefferson Regional Foundation is planning the Winter Wonderland Ball 2022 for Feb. 19. The event will feature live entertainment, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter. Tickets are $250. For ticket and sponsorship information, interested people may contact Laura Beth Shaner, foundation development officer, at (870) 541-7210.

Friday, March 4

Ag Hall of Fame plans

ceremony

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame rescheduled its induction ceremony from Aug. 20 due to safety concerns surrounding the increase in covid-19 cases in Arkansas. The induction ceremony is now scheduled for March 4, 2022, according to a news release. The new class includes: Long-time ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; and Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co. Details: www.arfb.com.

Through Saturday, March 5

'Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle' exhibit open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host "Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle," an exhibition featuring work from its permanent collection, through March 5, according to a news release. The exhibit was curated by Torri Richardson, the center's curatorial intern and 2021 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. This exhibition will show southern lifestyle from various viewpoints.

Tension and Protection exhibit open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will showcase an exhibit, "Tension and Protection: Textile Work by Suzannah Schreckhise" in the International Paper Gallery through March 5, according to a news release. This exhibition features Schreckhise's textile work, combining her crochet series and her ongoing mask series, "Breath." Schreckhise is a multidisciplinary visual artist based in Fayetteville.

Thursday, May 5

Chamber to host Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce rescheduled its Business Expo for May 5, 2022. Because of rising covid infections, the Chamber postponed the expo that was previously set for Aug. 19, 2021. Due to the fact the expo was postponed as a precautionary measure, the Chamber is reserving participants' booth payments and/or sponsorships for the 2022 event and holding their spots for them, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Sunday, May 1

Ministry group seeks applicants for free home repairs

Ozark Mission Project (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC,) will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.