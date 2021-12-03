CHURCH NEWS

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Moscow will celebrate the 23rd anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Stanley R. Blair Sr. and Tina Blair, at noon Sunday, Dec. 5. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Lee Whitiker, pastor of Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church at Pine Bluff, accompanied by the Solid Rock choir and church family.

RHEMA REDEMPTION INTERNATIONAL MISSION MINISTRIES, 1201 W. Sixth Ave., will conduct revival at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The guest speaker will be Glen Shields, bishop of Interfaith International Fellowship, First Jurisdiction of Arkansas. The topic will be “Certain Hope for Uncertain Time: You Can Make It,” (Psalm 130:7). Covid-19 protocols will be observed. Attendees are required to wear masks. Masks will be provided to individuals who don’t have one. Rhema’s bishop, Vincent Thompson, is the host pastor. Details: (870) 917-9936.

SUMMIT BAPTIST CHURCH, 901 Ridgway Road, will host two Christmas concerts and the community is invited to attend. Jubilation Jazz Big Band will be in concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 12. This is a professional group of musicians that play the Big Band style of music. The concert is free but an offering will be accepted, according to a news release. The Summit Soundz Celebration Band will present its annual Christmas concert 6 p.m. Dec. Dec. 18. This band includes area high school and college students as well as band directors.

ST. ANDREW MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 5810 W. Mal-comb St., will give away clothes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed, according to a news release. Clothes will be available for men, women and children. Betty Davis is the St. Andrew mission president and Richard Hart is pastor.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will give out Christmas baskets from its food pantry Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. until the food is gone. The community is invited to attend, according to a news release.

FIRST TRINITY CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 800 S. Catalpa St., will give away food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 8 in a drive-thru event. Food will be given on a first come-first served basis until all food is distributed. All participants are encouraged to remain in their vehicles while their food box is loaded, according to a news release. The monthly food event was changed from the first Wednesday to the second Wednesday for December only. Details: First Trinity, (870) 534-2873.