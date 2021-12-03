Marriage Licenses

John Reynolds, 27, and Briony Kendrick, 30, both of Little Rock.

Hannah Heffernan, 28, and David Watterson, 28, both of Little Rock.

Wade Gambill, 31, and Vivian Cardwell, 30, both of Little Rock.

Tyler Hoffpauir, 29, and Sarah Cain, 28, both of Little Rock.

Blair Griffin, 32, and Ashley Yielding, 32, both of Maumelle.

Jessica Reyes, 22, and Rodrigo Medina, 21, both of Little Rock.

Nathan Aulisio, 23, and Patience Sherrill, 18, both of Jacksonville.

Sidney Joe, 63, and Valarie Bloom, 56, both of Little Rock.

Jessica Hathcock, 35, and Ashley Shelton, 31, both of Maumelle.

Michael Held, 25, and Jacqueline Lozier, 23, both of Little Rock.

Richard Bailey Jr., 45, and Jessica Wilkinson, 36, both of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

21-4049 Gloria Stanley v. Alton Stanley.

21-4053 Angel Johnson v. Tammie Fuller IV.

21-4054 Samuel Harger v. Taylah Harger.

21-4056 Lloyd Hinton v. Crystal Hinton.

21-4058 Terrika Willis v. Jerry Hammonds.

21-4059 James Carter v. Lauren Carter.

21-4063 Crystal Peters v. Tyler Davis.

GRANTED

21-2962 Dalton Cleary v. Alyssa Cleary.

21-3023 Cheryl Otwell v. Eddy Otwell.

21-3534 Felton Jones v. Carissa Davis Jones.