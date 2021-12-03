Dark Side proves effective for Shiloh Christian

SPRINGDALE — Shiloh Christian is fully bought in on the old coaching cliche that defense wins championships.

Not only are the Saints bought in, they are also demonstrating it on a weekly basis.

Shiloh Christian (12-1) has allowed its three playoff opponents to score a combined 14 points, including a 21-0 shutout of Ashdown in the second round. The defense, which has nicknamed itself, “The Dark Side,” will be tested in a Class 4A state semifinal at 7 p.m. today against Arkadelphia.

“Coach [Jacob] Gill came up with that nickname,” said senior defensive end Brent Gwatney. “We liked it and it just stuck with us.” The Dark Side is a reference to the “Star Wars” movies as the dark side of the Force. Without delving too much into the mantra, the Dark Side is a way to channel the Force. And that can describe how the Saints’ have played defensively during this three-week postseason run.

Shiloh Christian, the defending 4A state champions, has not allowed more than two touchdowns in a game since mid-October in a 48-20 win against Gentry. University of Arkansas commit linebacker Kaden Henley has rightfully gained a lot of notoriety in leading the unit, but the stars have been plentiful for this version of The Dark Side.

Junior Noah Dejarnatt has locked down 85 tackles 5.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks this season as an outside linebacker. Dejarnatt (6-1, 205 pounds) has also forced four fumbles this season, just his third of playing organized football after transferring to Shiloh Christian from another Northwest Arkansas private school before his freshman season.

“I love it, I love to hit,” said Dejarnatt. “This is why I came here. I wanted to play football and I wanted to play in this program. This has been a dream come true for me.” Gwatney (6-0, 220) has also thrived at left-side defensive end as teams have tried to avoid the middle of the field where Henley is lined up at middle linebacker. Gwatney has recorded 53 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks as a speed rusher off the edge.

Henley praised the play of the Saints’ defensive line as a major reason for his team-leading 106 tackles.

“Those guys have played great,” the senior said. “They keep me clean and I would not have the statistics that I do without them. They are the reason that I’ve had the success that I have.” Gwatney credited Gill, the Saints’ defensive coordinator, for having the unit prepared against every opponent this season.

“Coach Gill and his staff do a great job of making sure we know our assignments and are aligned where we need to be,” said the senior. “We spend a lot of time studying film and preparing and that’s all because of our coaches and the way they help us prepare.” Over the course of the 13-game season, the Saints are allowing just 12.3 points per game and a paltry 1.17 points per opponent’s possession. Even more impressive, the Saints have created 147 negative yardage plays, or 11.3 negative yardage plays per game.

The defense has also recorded 32 sacks as a unit and has been exceptional in forcing opponent turnovers with 19 interceptions. Opponents are averaging just 107 yards rushing and 108 yards passing per game.

Shiloh Christian Coach Jeff Conaway said the play of the defense has been huge this season.

“Overall, I’m most proud of our staff, Coach Gill, and our players for the way they have bought into our system,” said Conaway. “They have been adaptable allowing us to attack our opponents in multiple ways, and have taken great pride in playing well as a group.” The Saints will face perhaps their toughest test of the season Friday as Arkadelphia rolls into Champions Stadium. The Badgers (10-3) have won eight straight games and won back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018.

“They are a good team and we’ll have to play our best game Friday,” said Gwatney. “They have a lot of speed and we’ll have to stay aligned and play the way we are coached. We trust our coaches to have us ready.”