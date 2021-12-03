‘Encounter’

84 Cast: Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer, Janina Gavankar, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan, Aditya Geddada

Director: Michael Pearce

Rating: R, for language and some violence

Running time: 1 hour, 48 minutes

In theaters today and streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 10

Bugs, insects, creepy crawly things, buzzing creatures in the air, "Encounter" opens with all of these to the point that some more squeamish viewers might have to look away during the first scenes. The film is a psychological thriller with some science fiction elements mixed in, a la Riz Ahmed's character.

Ahmed plays a military veteran named Malik who has been writing letters to his oldest son, a boy who appears to be around 8 or 9, about secret missions he's been on fighting some kind of bug monsters. His son draws pictures of the monsters and sends them to his father.

In fact, Malik has two sons being raised by his ex-wife and her new husband, a farmer. The characters are fairly minor, but fans of "Supernatural" will be shocked to see Misha Collins (the angel Castiel) playing the stepdad farmer.

Without warning, Malik shows up at his kids' home in the middle of the night and tells them they're all going on a surprise road trip. They're both excited as he gets them in the SUV, and off they go speeding into the night down a two-lane California highway.

It doesn't take long before Malik informs his sons this isn't a road trip, but a rescue mission. And parasitic aliens have arrived on Earth and are being injected into human hosts via bug bites. He constantly sprays himself and his kids with bug spray, which can't be healthy in any way.

Malik tells his kids their mother is infected, but he's taking them to a secret military base in Nevada working on a cure. And to Malik's credit, he sees some questionable things. Like when an officer pulls up as he's peeing on the side of the road, the officer's eyes shift a bit, and Malik sees parasites swimming around in the officer's eyes.

They scuffle, and a gunshot goes off. Then Malik beats the officer unconscious. And that's when his children know they're not on a joy ride. Ahmed gives a fantastic and brutal performance of an ex-Marine with an undiagnosed mental condition. In some scenes he's one of the most charming men alive, being a great dad and going swimming with his kids in some lake they come across. In other scenes, he snaps at his kids, yelling, and shoving a pen light in their eyes to make sure there's no parasites inside them.

About one-third of the way into the film, the audience is introduced to Octavia Spencer, playing Malik's parole officer, Hattie. And from that moment on, the film's narrative slowly shifts as the audience realizes Malik was in prison for two years after punching his commanding officer and breaking his jaw in five places. If "Encounter" was a novel, Malik would then be considered an unreliable narrator.

Spencer gives a great performance as a concerned small county parole officer who trusted Malik and now deeply regrets it. But she realizes through small pieces of phone conversations she has with him and his oldest son that the central character might be mentally unwell.

The FBI is brought in to track down Malik and his "kidnapped" children as the audience will start to question whether the aliens in this movie are even real.

Bugs are shown crawling out of the walls, light fixtures, biting folks, and generally creating paranoia for the audience trying to figure out if aliens are indeed chasing Malik. It's a slow shift in narrative that's handled at a good pace by Director Michael Pearce. Pearce and Joe Barton co-wrote the script, and they've pieced together a competent little psychological thriller.

The cinematography is front and center throughout "Encounter" showing off beautiful landscape shots of Nevada's mountains and desert. It's good work that establishes some real paranoid perspectives as Malik and his kids try to figure out who is and isn't infected by an alien parasite.

The film is nothing grand, but it's a decent entry into 2021's filmscape affected heavily by a pandemic that gave streaming services a real chance to show their movies can be as good as what plays in theaters.

Without Spencer and Ahmed bringing their A-list talent to "Encounter," the film would likely have ended up an uninteresting dud. But their commitment to performance all throughout the movie from opening bug crawling scenes to final hugs, crying, and credits carried "Encounter" over the finish line.

"Encounter" is available in theaters now and will hit Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 10.