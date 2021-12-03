Fayetteville hopes to deny Bryant fourth straight title

I'm not sure of the parameters that constitute a dynasty in high school football, but winning 10 state championships in 11 years would surely qualify.

That's what Little Rock Central did under coach Wilson Matthews from 1945-1957. There's been others in Arkansas, including the Barton teams under Frank McClellan, Pine Bluff Dollarway under Lee Hardman and, more recently, Greenwood under Rick Jones and Chris Young.

Bryant (11-1) under Buck James will enhance its position among the elite if the Hornets win their fourth consecutive state championship Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Only Fayetteville (10-2) stands in the way.

Fayetteville brings credentials as champions of the 7A-West Conference and as winners of back-to-back state championships in 2015-2016. The Bulldogs have a dynamic passing game with quarterback Bladen Fike throwing to Isaiah Sategna, Jalen Blackburn, and Dylan Kittell. But Fayetteville must add a semblance of a running game to slow Bryant's pass rush, something Fayetteville couldn't do in a 14-7 loss to North Little Rock. Bryant's defense was a major factor last week in a 28-13 win over the Charging Wildcats. Brandon Jones had a pair of fourth-quarter sacks and Miguel Graham returned an interception for a touchdown to secure Bryant's seventh consecutive victory over North Little Rock.

Fayetteville has been a fun team to watch in the playoffs, rallying from a 27-6 deficit to defeat Cabot 34-27 in a quarterfinal game then kicking a go-ahead field goal with 4 seconds left in a 29-21 win over Conway in the semifinals. But Fayetteville will have to be much more than entertaining to beat Bryant.

The Bulldogs will have to play their best game by far in the biggest game of the year by far. That's difficult to do against Bryant, which is four quarters shy of a fourth consecutive state championship.

Bryant isn't perfect like it was last season with a 13-0 record. But 12-1 with a final win against a good Fayetteville team will strengthen its legacy as a football dynasty in Arkansas.

RICK'S PICK Bryant

OTHER GAMES

Other games involving teams from Northwest Arkansas (selections are capitalized).

CLASS 6A

GREENWOOD vs. El Dorado

CLASS 4A

Arkadelphia at SHILOH CHRISTIAN

CLASS 3A

Booneville vs. HARDING ACADEMY

RICK'S PICKS

LAST WEEK 5-0 (100 percent)

OVERALL 219-43 (84 percent)