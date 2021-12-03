Today

The Holiday Art Sale — Sixteen local artists and artisans offering fine art, ceramics, jewelry, textiles & more, 5:30 p.m today; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; 12-4 p.m. Sunday, 545 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Free. facebook.com/TheHolidayArtSale. Christmas Parade of Lights — “A Cinematic Christmas,” 6 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. Rogers Christmas Parade — 7 p.m., downtown Rogers. Free. “Tiny Beautiful Things” — 7:30 p.m. today- Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$51. 777-7477. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” — 8 p.m. today; 2 & 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $41-$102. 443-5600.

Saturday

Super Saturday — Celebrate Hanukkah with Temple Shalom, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org. Holiday Open House — With tours of the Hawkins House decorated for a patriotic Christmas, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org . Wampus Wonderland Holiday Market — The show will feature over a dozen makers in NWA including illustrators, jewelers, ceramic artists, thrift dealers, knitters, wood workers and much more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. gocattywampus.com Studio Open House — With glasswork by Denise and Rich Lanuti, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 623 E. Rock St. in Fayetteville. Free admission; artwork for sale. Email dlanuti@gmail.com. “It’s a Wonderful Life” — A screening of the beloved Christmas classic, 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. Tickets start at $10. 631-8988. “It’s Christmastime” — With the Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$50. 452-7575 or fortsmithsymphony.org .