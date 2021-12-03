Georgia LB commits to Hogs

Georgia linebacker Ethan Joseph has committed to Arkansas and now has a chance to pursue his dream of playing in the Southeastern Conference.

Joseph, 6-1, 210 pounds, of Alpharetta (Ga.) King’s Ridge Christian, was committed to Air Force and had an offer from Army. He received a preferred walk-on offer while making an unofficial visit to Fayetteville for the Missouri game.

“My visit definitely locked in my decision,” Joseph said. “All the coaches showed such hospitality, and watching the team play with such heart made me want to be a part of this family.”

He rushed 142 times for 1,278 yards and 10 touchdowns, and had 17 catches for 183 yards and 3 touchdowns at running back as a senior. Defensively, he recorded 91 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 3 quarterback hurries, 2 pass deflections and 2 forced fumbles.

Joseph, who recorded 4.57 seconds in the 40-yard dash during a Central Florida camp, played for King’s Ridge Christian School Coach Terry Crowder, a Fort Smith native and 1989 graduate of Arkansas.

He had 73 carries for 539 yards and 7 touchdowns at running back and 35 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 1 forced fumble in a covid-shorten season as a junior. Joseph was also named the 6A-Private Player of the Year by the region's coaches.















