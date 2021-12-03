High school football state semifinal capsules

CLASS 4A

Joe T. Robinson (12-1) at Warren (11-1)

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Jim Hurley Stadium, Warren

COACHES Joe T. Robinson: Todd Eskola; Warren: Bo Hembree

RECORDS Joe T. Robinson 12-1; Warren 11-1

LAST WEEK Joe T. Robinson beat Lamar 49-14, and Warren outlasted Stuttgart 36-29

LAST MEETING Warren held on to take a 35-28 victory in overtime during the semifinals of the 2017 Class 4A state playoffs.

NOTEWORTHY Warren and Robinson met in both the 2016 and 2017 playoffs, with the Lumberjacks winning by identical 35-28 scores. ... Both teams' lone losses were in their season openers to the Class 5A state finalists. Warren was shut out by White Hall 35-0, and Robinson was pounded by Pulaski Academy 60-21. ... The Senators have advanced to the semifinals eight times since 2001 while Warren has gone nine times in that same stretch. ... Lumberjack running back Cedric Calbert rushed for 208 yards and two touchdowns last week as they beat Stuttgart for the second time this season.

Arkadelphia (10-3) at Shiloh Christian (12-1)

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Champions Stadium, Springdale

COACHES Arkadelphia: Trey Schucker; Shiloh Christian: Jeff Conaway

LAST WEEK Arkadelphia whipped Crossett 49-21, and Shiloh Christian drilled Rivercrest 41-7

LAST MEETING Arkadelphia picked up a 30-17 road victory in the semifinals of the Class 4A state playoffs in 2018.

NOTEWORTHY The only loss for Shiloh Christian, the defending champions, was to Sand Springs (Okla.) 40-33. ... Arkadelphia has reeled off eight victories in a row since losing to fellow semifinalist Joe T. Robinson 56-32 on Oct. 1. ... The Saints are in the semifinals for the fourth year in a row and fifth time since 2016 while the Badgers have made it this far four times since 2015. ... Arkadelphia running back Jaishon Davis has run for more than 1,400 yards and 30 touchdowns. ... Quarterback Eli Wisdom has completed 154 of 245 passes for 2,551 yards and 34 touchdowns for Shiloh Christian. ... The Badgers are looking to reach the state final for the first time since 2018 when they beat the Saints en route to winning the title.

CLASS 3A

Booneville (13-1) at Harding Academy (11-2)

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Alumni Field at First Security Stadium, Searcy

COACHES Booneville: Doc Crowley; Harding Academy: Neil Evans

LAST WEEK Booneville blew past Glen Rose 49-21, and Harding Academy took down Centerpoint 35-7.

LAST MEETING Harding Academy jumped out to a big lead to win 52-21 during the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state playoffs last season.

NOTEWORTHY A pair of tradition-rich programs are meeting in the playoffs for the second year in a row on the same field. The teams also met in the first round of the 2015 postseason. All three meetings were won by Harding Academy. ... Booneville is making an appearance in the semifinals for the 20th time. ... Harding Academy is looking for its third state championship in a row. ... Kade Smith has thrown for 2,488 yards and 23 touchdowns while Andrew Miller has run for 1,367 yards and 26 scores for the Wildcats. ... Randon Ray (1,458), Rylen Ray (954), Dax Goff (913) and Rocky Ross (855) have run for a combined 4,180 yards for Booneville.

Prescott (13-0) at McGehee (13-0)

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Rex Benton Stadium, McGehee

COACHES Prescott: Brian Glass; McGehee: Marcus Haddock

LAST WEEK Prescott zoomed past Newport 47-7, and Newport dismantled Hoxie 38-21.

LAST MEETING During last year's Class 3A quarterfinals, McGehee rallied in the final two minutes to take a 44-39 victory.

NOTEWORTHY This will be a rematch of a 2020 thriller in which McGehee scored a pair of touchdowns with less than a minute left to win 44-39 at Prescott. ... The Curley Wolves will be without leading rusher Jaylen Hopson, who had a season-ending leg injury last week against Newport. The senior had run for nearly 1,900 yards on the year. ... McGehee has scored at least 36 points in 12 of its 13 games. ... This is the fourth semifinal appearance for McGehee in the past six years while Prescott is playing for a trip to the title game for the fifth time since 2015. ... All-everything running back Jody Easter suffered an ankle injury in the Owls' 38-21 victory over Hoxie. ... The teams also met in the 2018 playoffs, with Prescott winning 26-0.

CLASS 2A

Poyen (8-4) at McCrory (11-1)

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Joe Hart Field, McCrory

COACHES Poyen: Vick Barrett; McCrory: Chris Kennon

RECORDS Poyen 8-4; McCrory 11-1

LAST WEEK Poyen turned back Hazen 38-24, and McCrory eliminated last year's runner-up Des Arc 30-18.

LAST MEETING First meeting

NOTEWORTHY McCrory is aiming to reach the finals for the fourth time but first since 2015 when it outlasted Rison. ... Poyen has never been to the semifinals. ... Reid Kennon led the way with more than 100 yards on the ground and a touchdown and an interception on defense in McCrory's 12-point victory over Des Arc. Cason Campbell had 107 yards rushing and a pair of scores and Latreal Neal ran for 118 yards and a touchdown as well for the Jaguars, who'd beaten Des Arc earlier in the season as well. ... Poyen quarterback Colton Lowe passed for 102 yards and 1 touchdown and ran for 130 yards and 3 touchdowns in the team's win over Hazen in the quarterfinals. ... McCrory's only loss this season was to Baptist Prep on Sept. 17. The Jaguars have won eight games in a row since, seven of which were by double figures.

Clarendon (9-2) at Fordyce (9-3)

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Bear Bryant Stadium, Fordyce

COACHES Clarendon: Mark Courtney; Fordyce: Tim Rodgers

LAST WEEK Clarendon knocked off East Poinsett County 35-22 while Fordyce battled to beat Magnet Cove 30-29.

LAST MEETING Clarendon won 33-21 on Sept. 24.

NOTEWORTHY This will be the fourth meeting between the teams in two years. Fordyce won both games in 2020 by a combined 100-22, including 49-6 in the second round of the playoffs. ... Clarendon is looking to get back to the state championship final after last playing in one during the 1972 season. ... The Redbugs, the reigning two-time champions, have won four state titles. ... Quarterback Trey Merritt accounted for three touchdowns in Fordyce's comeback win over Magnet Cove in the quarterfinals. ... Clarendon Coach Mark Courtney led DeWitt to the playoffs last year before taking over the Lions program over the summer.