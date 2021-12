Happy birthday (Dec. 3): You've never been one to pursue fame, but because you love what you do so much, you'll become well known for it. Finances improve as you deftly handle publicity. Family will be the source of stellar ideas, the reason for celebrations and travel too. March increases cash flow while July offers an excellent investment.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): People want to connect with you and if they don't have a practical reason to do so, they may just invent one. The relationship will be more fruitful when you understand deeper motives.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Though "tree-hugger" is a stereotype, the embrace of nature is a primal need. The natural world connects people in a way the digital world cannot. Maybe it's not a tree you want to hug, but hugs will be had today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): At the very heart of love's nature is an element of risk. You're willing to risk yourself in so many ways for loved ones. You'll risk being disappointed, hurt, feeling foolish and more. Without this risk there is no love.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): For reasons unclear to you, you'll resist your own plan. Consider this might be your inner wisdom telling you something is not quite right. Take your mind off this for a while and come back later.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): To invest love is to invest hours, attention and money. So, it is always apparent what and whom you love, just follow where those resources flow and that's where your love lies.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You feel thrown back to an era when eloquence was a symbol of status. Artful conversations will elevate people while dull exchanges will diminish their position. You'll choose your words very carefully.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A noble pursuit is afoot. You will strive to be the one who gives more, knowing you probably won't make it, as your taste in people is excellently skewed to generous souls.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Choosing what looks good on paper is best for people who live on paper. As for those in the breathing, feeling world, the rest of the senses are best employed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): An ongoing argument rears its head in a new way today. The information is nothing that you don't know already but how it's presented will be a game changer. Pay attention; your next play is important.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You don't know what you've got until it's gone. That is the way it goes in the song and the way it goes in real life too for the careless. You're not careless and you'll take extra measures today to prove it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Separate areas of your life will prove related in ways you wouldn't have guessed. Strangely, everything doesn't hinge on one element and yet altering one element can still change everything.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Intentions matter, but typically you don't notice them unless they are followed up by action. People earn a more significant role in your life when they show up for you time and again.

SOLAR ECLIPSE THEME

Martin Luther King Jr. had a theory that “He who is devoid of the power to forgive is devoid of the power to love. There is some good in the worst of us and some evil in the best of us.” Embracing the contrasts, contradictions and gray areas will be a theme of this Sagittarian new moon and solar eclipse. Nothing is one way, at least not for long.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: There’s a cycle to break. Once you break it, everything will get easier.

There’s a cycle to break. Once you break it, everything will get easier. TAURUS: Your memories weigh heavily on your future actions. Focus on building positive memories to keep your relationships bright.

Your memories weigh heavily on your future actions. Focus on building positive memories to keep your relationships bright. GEMINI: If you’re not enthusiastic about the way things are, get proactive. Great energy is needed at the start of the change, but it gets easier.

If you’re not enthusiastic about the way things are, get proactive. Great energy is needed at the start of the change, but it gets easier. CANCER: Romance won’t leave you alone this week — an enviable problem to have.

Romance won’t leave you alone this week — an enviable problem to have. LEO: While you wouldn’t jump ship at the first sign of rough seas, you also wouldn’t purposefully sail into the heart of the storm.

While you wouldn’t jump ship at the first sign of rough seas, you also wouldn’t purposefully sail into the heart of the storm. VIRGO: Don’t overthink it. Let logistics happen organically. The plan is that there is no plan. This liberates your energy.

Don’t overthink it. Let logistics happen organically. The plan is that there is no plan. This liberates your energy. LIBRA: There’s a logical option on the table that won’t at all fit an illogical relationship.

There’s a logical option on the table that won’t at all fit an illogical relationship. SCORPIO: Environment matters. Take the relationship out of context; the results will surprise you.

Environment matters. Take the relationship out of context; the results will surprise you. SAGITTARIUS: It’s harder to have fun just for the sake of fun than it is to accidentally have fun while you’re working toward a common goal.

It’s harder to have fun just for the sake of fun than it is to accidentally have fun while you’re working toward a common goal. CAPRICORN: Character matters at every age, but you are wise to afford the very young and very old wider margins of forgiveness.

Character matters at every age, but you are wise to afford the very young and very old wider margins of forgiveness. AQUARIUS: Love is remembering the details.

Love is remembering the details. PISCES: Paths converge, no one is wrong, but for the blockage to clear someone has to yield.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND: They are known as explorers and adventurers, voraciously curious and fiercely independent. So, what happens when two Sagittarius souls share the same relationship? They become like ships sailing in the same fleet. As long as the destination is agreed upon and they are both using the same map, the journey is both sweeter and safer when they go together. Communication is key.