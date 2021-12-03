Sections
The Recruiting Guy

How Arkansas’ 2022 football commitments are faring

by Richard Davenport | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Fayetteville’s Isaiah Sategna is the state’s leading receiver who is a threat to score in a number of ways, but he’s not the only Bulldog worthy of attention. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

A statistical look at how Arkansas' 2022 football commits are faring:

PS.;NAME;HT;WT.;40;SCHOOL;TONIGHT; FOR SEASON

DB; ANTHONY BROWN; 6-2; 190; Milan, Tenn.; Season completed 

NA

OL; ANDREW CHAMBLEE; 6-7; 300; Maumelle; Season completed  

Graded 91.9%, 22.5 pancake blocks, 27.5 knockdowns, 10 drive blocks

TE; DAX COURTNEY; 6-6; 210; Clarendon; at Fordyce 

1-10 receiving

LB; JORDAN CROOK; 6-2; 230; Duncanville, Texas; Sat. vs. Desoto

57 UT, 41 AT, 4.5 sacks, 10.5 TFL, 2 PBU, 3 FF, 3 ints, including 2 for scores

DL; NICO DAVILLIER; 6-5; 275; Maumelle; Season completed 

74 tackles, 26 TFL, 2 sacks, 15 QB hurries, 3 FF, 1 BP 

RB; RASHOD DUBINION; 5-10; 190; Ellwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove; vs. Appling County

180-1565 rushing, 22 TDs, 10-149 receiving, 1 TD, 3-205 KOR, 1 TD 

P; MAX FLETCHER; 6-5; 171; Melbourne, Australia; No game 

Schools don’t play football, trains with Prokick Australia, No stats 

OL; E’MARION HARRIS; 6-7; 370; Joe T. Robinson; at Warren 

Graded 86%, no sacks allowed, 61 TT, 28 TFL, 2 FF

OL; ELI HENDERSON; 6-4; 290; Duncan, (S.C.) Byrnes; Season completed

Graded 81.1%, 10 pancake blocks, 22 knockdowns, 8 bulldozers

LB; KADEN HENLEY; 6-2; 225; Shiloh Christian; vs. Arkadelphia 

123 TT,  22 TFL, 2 SA, 4 PBU, 1 FR, 2 int , one returned for score, 24-156 rushing, 5 TDs, 12-212 receiving, 4 TDs, 14 pancake blocks, 2-98 KOR, 1 TD

DL; JJ HOLLINGSWORTH; 6-4, 250; Greenland; Season completed

46 UT, 17 AT, 4 SA, 10 TFL, 4 FF, 2 RF

RB; JAMES JOINTER; 6-1; 210; Little Rock Parkview; Season completed

183-1309 rushing, 16 TDs, 3-34 receiving, 50 TT, 1 PBU

OL; PATRICK KUTAS; 6-5, 280; Memphis Christian Brothers; Season completed 

Graded 94.6%, 29 pancakes, no sacks allowed 

DB; JAYLEN LEWIS; 6-2; 175; Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood; Season completed  

51-977 receiving, 14 TDs, 15-88 rushing, 2-105 KOR, 1 TD, 9-145 PR, 31 UT, 13 AT, 1 int for score

WR; QUINCEY MCADOO; 6-3; 180; Clarendon; at Fordyce

7-19-165 passing, 2 TDs, 82-894 rushing, 11 TDs, 34-617 receiving, 8 TDs, 58.5 TT, 2 TFL, 1 int, 88 yard FR for score

LB; MANI POWELL; 6-2; 230; Fayetteville; Sat. vs North Little Rock 

32 TT, 1.5 sacks, 3 TFL, 5 QB hurries, 1 FF, 1 RF, 1 PBU

S; MYLES ROWSER; 6-1; 185; Belleville, Mich; Season completed 

11 TT, 2 PBU, 3-50 rushing, 1 TD, 1 pancake block 

WR; ISAIAH SATEGNA; 5-11; 170; Fayetteville; Sat. vs North Little Rock 

92-1,734 receiving, 16 TDs, 3-149 rushing, 3 TDs, 6-109 KOR

LS; ELI STEIN; 6-3; 215; 4.77; Cambridge, Wis; Season completed  

36 TT, 4 TFL, 1 FF, 1 int, 11-198 receiving, 1 TD

TE; TYRUS WASHINGTON; 6-4; 230; Leesburg, (Ga.) Lee County; Season completed

 22-307 receiving, 5 TDs, 21 knockdowns, 26 pancake blocks, 2 pt conv,

LAST WEEK: 

ANTHONY BROWN (Season completed); ANDREW CHAMBLEE (Season completed); DAX COURTNEY (DNP in 35-22 victory over East Poinsett County); JORDAN CROOK (4 UT, 3 AT, 3 TFL, int for score, 1 FF in 42-7 victory over Spring); NICO DAVILLIER (Season completed); RASHOD DUBINION (27-265 rushing, 3 TDs in 28-6 victory over Crisp County): MAX FLETCHER (No stats); E’MARION HARRIS; (graded 92%, no sacks allowed, 8 TT, 3 TFL in 49-14 victory over Lamar); ELI HENDERSON (Season completed); KADEN HENLEY (15 TT, 1 TFL in 41-7 victory over Rivercrest); JJ HOLLINGSWORTH (Season completed); JAMES JOINTER (6-29 rushing in 35-25 loss to Greenwood); PATRICK KUTAS (Season completed); JAYLEN LEWIS (9-135 receiving, 2 TDs in 44-19 loss to Tullahoma); QUINCEY MCADOO (11-75 rushing, 1 TD, 4-107 receiving, 1 TD, 5 TT  in 35-22 victory over East Poinsett County); MANI POWELL (DNP in 29-21 victory over Conway); MYLES ROWSER (DNP in 55-33 victory over Adams); ISAIAH SATEGNA (8-139 receiving, 1 TD, 1-17 KOR in 29-21 victory over Conway) ELI STEIN (Season completed); TYRUS WASHINGTON (NA in 27-0 loss to Buford)


