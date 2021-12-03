Hyde running for fourth term as Pulaski County judge

Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde announced Thursday he will seek a fourth term during the 2022 general election.

"We are making a difference in the quality of life in Pulaski County and our citizens know it," Hyde said in a release. "I remain committed to making Pulaski County the best place to live, work and play."

No other candidates have announced they will run for the seat.

Filing opens Feb. 22 for county positions. A primary election is set for May 24 with the general election on Nov. 8.

Hyde served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from January 2007 until January 2013.

Operating under budget, expanding services, improving facilities and ensuring competitive pay for county employees are a few things noted in Hyde's announcement.

The release also notes the construction of a solar facility, which required changing laws in the state.

"We've been working diligently for the past six years to make this a reality," Hyde said. "In combination with our first solar array, the county will be near 90 percent solar-powered and will, as a result, save taxpayer money and better steward our natural resources."

Hyde has lived in the county for more than 40 years, with his wife Jeanne, the release says. They have three children and 10 grandchildren.