I just want to be ready

God has given us everything that's needed to be more than conquerors in this life (Rom. 8:31-39). So, what are we going to do with this great grace that comes through Jesus Christ our Lord? The clarity of God's word is light in every season of life.

The word of God directs us in our work and way. A dark place indeed the world would be without it. His commandment is a lamp kept burning with the oil of the Spirit, as a light to direct us in the choices of our way and the steps we take in that way to gain understanding.

How do you view things in life? Are you looking into the perfect law of liberty and persevering, being no hearer who forgets, but a doer who acts? Because God will bless the doer in the works of his or her hands. Are you growing in grace or has complacency taken root in your life?

You may ask "How do I change in life?" Acknowledgment is acceptance of the truth or existence of something. (For I know my transgressions, and my sin is always before me -- Ps. 51:3.)

Then comes confession, a formal statement admitting that one is guilty of sin. If we claim to be without sin, we deceive ourselves and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness (1 John 8-9).

The last step is to change. Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here (2 Cor. 5:17).

Are you ready in life for whatever changes and challenges come? Honestly we are not as ready as we may want to believe. Life is incomplete without God and walking in the purpose that's set for our lives. What are your true thoughts, feelings and actions? God knows our hearts, both the good and bad but he still loves us. Go God Go.

INVITATION TO FELLOWSHIP

Unity Christian Fellowship Church would love for you to join us for worship on Sundays. Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. Classes are available for adults and youth. Worship service begins at 10 a.m.

Also, Tuesdays at 6 p.m. family night begins with Bible Study. The church offers a study of the word of God for the whole family to gain strength, clarity and encouragement to face life's challenges. You will each be reminded of God's promises of blessings and abundance.

Unity Christian also invites you to attend the free Small Business and Personal Financial Development Management classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Financial freedom is possible. Learn how you can make it happen. Get free training to start or run a small business. Gain insight on how to manage personal finances.

Anthony Armstrong is senior pastor at Unity Christian Fellowship Church at Pine Bluff.

