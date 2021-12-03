LIVE! IN NWA

Northwest Arkansas rock royalty Earl Cate performs at 6 p.m. today for Happy Hour at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville with his band Earl & Them. $8. 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Blue Moon performs at 7 p.m. today; and Chucky Waggs performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com.

• Flash Floods performs today; and Hawf Brothers perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Chelsea’s, 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs.253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Tech N9ne ($25) performs at 7 p.m. today; and Luke Shoemaker ($10) performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Stand-up comedian Coleman Green performs at 7 p.m. today and at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. in Lowell. $18. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com

• The Floozies ($25-$40) perform at 9:30 p.m. today and at 9 p.m. Saturday at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Temple Shalom invites the community to celebrate Hanukkah during the Super Saturday series at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. Free. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• Reza performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville. $15-$45. 582-2500; jjslive.com.

• Velcro Pygmies ($15-$20) perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.in Fort Smith. $12-$15. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Beer & Hymns returns at 5 p.m. Sunday, with a Beer & Carols Unplugged event benefiting the NWA Children’s Safety Center at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road in Springdale.361-8700; facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

