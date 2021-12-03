Man dies on I-630 after vehicle's tire dislodges, hits windshield, troopers say

A man was killed in Little Rock on Thursday night after a wheel dislodged from a vehicle on Interstate 630 and hit another vehicle, troopers said.

A 2021 Ram was traveling west on I-630 near Chester Street around 9:45 p.m., when the rear driver-side wheel dislodged, according to a preliminary crash report from state police. The wheel traveled over the concrete barrier into the eastbound lane, striking the front windshield of a 2013 Hyundai, according to the report.

After the collision, the Hyundai came to a final rest in the third lane, and a 2014 Chevrolet was unable to stop before rear-ending the vehicle, according to the report.

The Hyundai was driven by Matthew Boswell, 30, of Trumann, and troopers said he was killed as a result of the crash.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

No additional injuries were reported.

At least 594 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.



