Man sentenced to 135 years in prison in 2019 double homicide

A man has been sentenced to 135 years’ imprisonment for two fatal shootings that took place in Jonesboro in 2019, according to the office of Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman.

Rhatez Demore Furlow, 32, was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder in a three-day trial by a Craighead County jury, a news release from the prosecuting attorney’s office states.

Jonesboro police responded July 18, 2019 to reports of two shooting deaths, according to the release. Upon arrival, officers found the bodies of Kafena Russell and Johnny Ray Russell, sister and brother, on the first floor of a Melrose Street apartment, the release states.

During an interview with detectives, Furlow confessed to the shootings, the prosecuting attorney’s office said.







