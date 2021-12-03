Community Briefs: MECA budget meetings set for Dec. 9

MECA budget meetings set for Dec. 9

Two meetings will be held to discuss the 2022 MECA (Metropolitan Emergency Communication Association) budget on Dec. 9 at the Jefferson County Courthouse, according to a news release.

The 911 Administrative Board meeting will be held at 9:45 a.m. in the Quorum Court room. The MECA Board meeting will be held at 10 a.m. in the Jefferson County EOC (Emergency Operations Center). Details: Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, (870) 541-5470.

Christmas Around World concert set

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will present the Christmas Around the World concert by the West Edge String Quartet at 3 p.m. Sunday at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) Fine Arts Center.

This award-winning Christmas album is performed live on stage with 15 classical Christmas carols. Also, Kermit Poling, conductor of the South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, plays first violin in this group, according to a news release.

Concert association members should already have tickets. If not, they may be purchased on the website. Details: https://searkconcert.org.

Summit church to host Yule concerts

Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road, will host two Christmas concerts this month.

Jubilation Jazz Big Band will be in concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 12. This is a professional group of musicians that play the Big Band style of music. The concert is free but an offering will be accepted, according to a news release.

The Summit Soundz Celebration Band will present its annual Christmas concert 6 p.m. Dec. Dec. 18. This band includes high school and college students from Jefferson County as well as area band directors.

"If you enjoy Christmas music you will not want to miss these two concerts," said Lewis Hinkle, Summit's worship pastor. "Plan to attend and bring your family and friends. There is nothing as exhilarating as 'live' music especially at Christmas time."

Senior center meal menu announced

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week are:

Monday -- Baked mushroom burger, stewed tomatoes, au gratin potatoes, pineapples and milk.

Tuesday -- Homemade chicken soup, broccoli/cauliflower salad, cornbread, Jell-O cake and milk.

Wednesday -- Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian vegetables, garlic biscuit, orange wedges and milk.

Thursday -- Open face roast beef sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, fruit and milk.

Friday -- BBQ pork on bun, coleslaw, roasted potatoes, hot winter fruit and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.