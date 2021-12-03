Pop-up lots at ports

aid Walmart freight

Walmart Inc.'s efforts to keep imported merchandise flowing to its stores now include a "pop-up" yard near major ports that processes more than 500 shipping containers a day.

Joe Metzger, executive vice president of supply chain operations at Walmart U.S., said in a LinkedIn post that the company rented an empty lot near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif., a few weeks ago.

At the temporary facility, workers sort through priority freight for Walmart's downstream operations, Metzger said. This will help the Bentonville-based retailer have plenty of inventory for the Christmas shopping season, he said.

"This pop-up operation has dramatically improved our flow of containers not only out of the port but back into our port terminals with empty containers," he said.

Brett Biggs, Walmart's chief financial officer, told investors in August that the company was monitoring industry trends related to transit and port delays.

"Our merchants continue to take steps to mitigate challenges, including adding extra lead time to orders and chartering vessels specifically for Walmart goods," Biggs said.

Walmart shares dipped $1.67, or 1.2%, to close Thursday at $135.47. In the past year the shares have traded between$152.57 and $126.28.

-- Serenah McKay

FTC sues Nvidia over

chip firm purchase

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Nvidia's $40 billion acquisition of chip designer Arm, arguing that the uniquely large deal would stifle innovation in semiconductors.

"Tomorrow's technologies depend on preserving today's competitive, cutting-edge chip markets," FTC Bureau of Competition Director Holly Vedova said in a news release. "This proposed deal would distort Arm's incentives in chip markets and allow the combined firm to unfairly undermine Nvidia's rivals."

The suit comes as the agency has signaled it will take a tougher line on mergers and acquisitions under the leadership of Democratic chair Lina Khan.

Vedova said the suit should "send a strong signal that we will act aggressively to protect our critical infrastructure markets from illegal vertical mergers that have far-reaching and damaging effects on future innovations."

-- The Washington Post

Index of state stocks

climbs 17.52 points

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 763.54, up 17.52.

"The industrials and energy sectors led today's advance as the S&P 500 index rallied back above the 50-day moving average ahead of Friday's monthly payroll report," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.