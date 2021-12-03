One dead after Fort Smith shooting Wednesday

FORT SMITH -- A 19-year-old man died after a shooting Wednesday night, according to police.

Fort Smith police were called to the 3000 block of North 50th Street before 7 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a shooting, according to a post on the department's Twitter account.

Witnesses arrived at a local hospital with a male gunshot victim as officers arrived on the scene. The victim, identified as Jeremiah Tabut, died from his injuries after going into surgery.

Aric Mitchell, police spokesman, said Thursday the department's investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Those with any information are asked to call 911 or (479) 709-5000.