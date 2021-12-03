100 years ago

Dec. 3, 1921

HOT SPRINGS -- Early tonight federal Officers Thompson and Smith and Deputy Sheriffs Wacaster and Floyd returned to the city from Cedar Mountain, north of this city, with what is said to be the largest copper still ever found in this section of the state. It is said to have a 300-gallon capacity. Officers seized about 25 gallons of whiskey made up and destroyed about 25 barrels of mash. They found another still much smaller within 20 feet of the first one. No arrests were made.

50 years ago

Dec. 3, 1971

• The Arkansas Kennel Club will hold its 42nd all-breed dog show at the Hall of Industry building at the Livestock Showgrounds. More than 900 dogs, coming from virtually every state in the nation, will compete for the "Best in Show" title. Many of the dogs are valued at more than $10,000. ... Some of the rare breeds competing are Saluki, Dandie Dinmont Terriers, Shih Tzu, Lhasa Apso and Giant Schnauzers. There will be 79 poodles in the show, 68 Afghans and 49 Great Danes. At 3 p.m. the Children's Handling Classes will begin. In this event the judge selects the child who does the best job of exhibiting their dog. Children who win this class with sufficient frequency are invited to compete in the Westminster Dog Show at Madison Square Garden.

25 years ago

Dec. 3, 1996

SEARCY -- White County Medical Center in Searcy will begin clearing land today for a $16 million expansion. Ray Montgomery, the hospital's chief executive officer and president, said Monday that the expansion was necessary to keep pace with patient growth. ... Plans call for a 74,000-square-foot, three-story addition to the 88,000-square-foot facility. The new structure's first floor will include a radiology unit, a cardiopulmonary unit, a medical records office and educational facilities for nursing students of area college and university medical programs affiliated with the center. A rehabilitation center is to occupy the second floor. ... Funding for the new construction and for renovation of 6,000 square feet in the existing facility will come solely from the nonprofit hospital's savings.

10 years ago

Dec. 3, 2011

CONWAY -- Conway Police Department spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said Friday that police were investigating two brawls that took place Thursday night at the Conway Expo Center and Fairgrounds during a party that Alpha Phi Alpha held there. Alpha Phi Alpha held the party to celebrate the lifting of its suspension, handed down in April 2009 over hazing allegations, UCA spokesman Venita Jenkins said. Security officers summoned Conway police about 11:20 p.m., when the fights broke out, Woodruff said. By the time Conway police arrived, the fights were over, and police began trying to break up the crowd of about 400 young people, she said. ... UCA issued a statement saying the fights involved members of Alpha Phi Alpha and the Omega Psi Phi fraternities.