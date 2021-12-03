Prep Basketball Roundup

GIRLS

Miller, Mo. 41, Springdale Har-Ber 34

Miller outscored Har-Ber 18-4 in the fourth quarter and rallied to defeat the Lady Wildcats in the Carthage (Mo.) Invitational.

Destiny Roller had seven points and Caylan Koons six for Har-Ber, which will return to action Saturday in the third-place game.

FS Northside 56, Great Bend (Kan.) 21

Kassidy Warr had 13 points to lead three Northside players in double figures, and the Lady Bears cruised to a win in the Hays County (Kan.) Shootout.

Ashya Harris and Latia Johnson added 12 each for the Lady Bears, who led 26-13 at halftime.

Farmington 73, Beebe 48

Farmington erupted for 36 points in the first quarter and cruised past Beebe during the opening round of the Hot Springs Invitational.

Jenna Lawrence and Carson Dillard had 21 points apiece for the Lady Cardinals, who led 51-21 at halftime and 69-35 after three quarters.

Farmington returns to action with a semifinal game at 4 p.m. today.

Conway 62, Greenwood 37

Jaiden Thomas and Savannah Scott each recorded double-doubles as Conway posted an impressive nonconference win at Greenwood.

Chloe Clardy had 21 for the Lady Wampus Cats, who took control with a 22-8 first-quarter lead and extended that to 38-19 at halftime.

Scott finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds for Conway, which travels to Fayetteville for a game Saturday, while Thomas contributed 15 points and 12 rebounds. Madison Cartwright had 22 to lead Greenwood, while Anna Trusty added 10.

Harrison 59, Belton, Mo. 40

Reese Ricketts had 20 points to lead three Harrison players in double figures, and the Lady Goblins used a strong second-half outing to defeat Belton in the Willard (Mo.) Invitational.

Clare Barger added 19 for Harrison, which led 27-21 at halftime and stretched it to 46-34 after three quarters before pulling away. Anabelle Massengale chipped in 10 for Harrison.

Valley Springs 73, Nemo Vista 64

Aidan Gorton had 23 points and Cayley Patrick added 20 to lead Valley Springs past Nemo Vista during consolation play in the Quitman Fastbreak Classic.

Kamey Horn added 10 points for the Lady Tigers, who outscored Nemo Vista 18-9 in the third quarter and turned a one-point halftime lead into a 49-39 cushion.

Valley Springs will play Mount Vernon-Enola in the consolation final today.

BOYS

Fayetteville 67, St. Joseph (M0.) Lafayette 47

Landon Glasper had 21 points in his return from a hand injury and led Fayetteville to a first-round victory during the Arvest Classic at Springfield (Mo.) Parkview.

The Bulldogs (3-1) outscored the Fighting Irish 19-9 in the second quarter and turned a one-point lead into a 30-19 halftime cushion. Fayetteville then put the game away in the fourth quarter with a 24-12 run.

Ornette Gaines added 16 and Mason Simpson 14 for the Purple'Dogs, who advance to today's semifinal round.

The New School 51, Blue Eye, Mo. 37

The Cougars used a big third quarter to pull away and advance to the finals of the Bev Stone Classic in Omaha.

The New School (13-2) will face the Marshall-Green Forest winner in Saturday's tournament final at 7:30 p.m.

The Cougars led only 27-23 at halftime, but pushed the lead to 13 entering the fourth quarter and went on to the win. Evan Goldman led The New School with 20 points, while Jason Harris added 13 and Will Sturner 11. Isaiah Mitchell led all scorers with 23 for Blue Eye (6-1).

Harrison 71, Belton, Mo. 61

Harrison started slow but finished fast as the Goblins defeated Belton at the Willard (M0.) Invitational.

Harrison trailed 16-8 after one quarter but pulled within 29-26 by halftime before taking a 44-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

Logan Plumlee had 12 points in the fourth and finished with 24 to lead Harrison. Abe Glidewell was next with 18, while Kason Hilligoss chipped in four 3-pointers and had 14 points.

Berryville 50, Reeds Springs, Mo. 37

Berryville used a 15-3 run in the third quarter to gain control and defeat Reeds Springs in the Forsyth (Mo.) Invitational.

The third-quarter outburst allowed the Bobcats to turn a three-point halftime deficit into a 31-22 lead, and they continued to pull away.

Jake Wilson had 20 points and Nate Allen 11 for Berryville, which played without Weston Teague because of an ankle injury.

Springdale 52, Republic, Mo. 47

The Bulldogs earned a first-round win against the home team in the Republic (Mo.) Tournament on Thursday night.

Courtland Muldrew scored a team-high 18 points to pace the RedDogs.