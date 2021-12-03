PREP BASKETBALL: Shooting drought dooms Rogers Heritage girls

ROGERS -- Rogers Heritage's girls were playing their first game in 10 days, so a little rust could have been anticipated.

The Lady War Eagles, however, never expected to be so rusty with their shooting as they went almost 11 minutes without a field goal and dropped a 57-36 decision to Ozark, Mo., during the Great 8 Classic in Mountie Arena.

"We didn't play to what my expectations are or what the kids' expectations are," Heritage coach Josh Laymon said. "We didn't play with focus and the effort necessary, and the score reflected it."

Heritage (5-1) never held the lead but remained close through the early stages. The Lady War Eagles trailed 16-10 after one quarter, then Lily Stitt's 3-pointer early in the second quarter made it an 18-13 game.

That turned out to be Heritage's last bucket until Stitt drove inside and scored with 4:24 remaining in the third quarter, and Ozark was already in control. The Lady Tigers went on a 16-6 run for the rest of the second quarter and enjoyed a 34-19 halftime cushion, then added two free throws after a technical foul.

Ozark followed Stitt's 3-pointer with six straight points for a 42-21 cushion just before the third quarter ended, and its biggest lead came when Moriah Putt's three-point play made it 52-30 midway through the fourth quarter.

"Early in the season, you have some growing to do," Laymon said. "The expectations for the kids is to take this, learn from it, get better and move forward. I have confidence that the kids will be able to do it."

Stitt finished with five 3-pointers and 17 points, and she was the only player in double figures for Heritage, which returns for an 8:30 p.m. Orange Division game today against North Little Rock. Haven Haymes had 12 points and Lyla Watson 11 for Ozark, which has the 5:30 game against Nettleton.

Camdenton, Mo. 60, Rogers 57

Payton Kincaid's bucket with 1:16 remaining gave Camdenton the lead for good as the Lady Lakers nipped host Rogers in a Blue Division game.

Kincaid's score came after Ava Maner hit a layup and put Rogers ahead with 1:41 remaining. Charlotte Kurtz scored to give the Lady Lakers a three-point cushion, but Abby Harris scored inside to pull Rogers back within a point with 34 seconds left.

Camdenton, however, picked up a free throw by Kincaid with 14.2 seconds left, then Mya Hulett added another free throw after she grabbed an offensive round and was fouled with 11.9 seconds on the clock.

Maner led Rogers with 32 points, a performance that put her tied for third in the single-game scoring category, while Selah Blackburger added 10. Kincaid led Camdenton with 25 points, 10 coming in the fourth quarter, while Elle Turner added 16 and Hulett had 10.

Rogers will play Nettleton at 7 p.m. today, while Camdenton meets Atkins at 4 p.m.

North Little Rock 56, Nettleton 35

Destine Duckworth had 12 points and Jasirae Vick added 10 as North Little Rock pulled away from Nettleton in the second half.

The Lady Charging Wildcats had a 24-18 halftime lead but outscored the Lady Raiders 18-9 in the third quarter for a 42-27 cushion.

Briley Pena had 13 points and was the only player in double figures for Nettleton.

LR Central 55, Atkins 21

Jordan Marshall had 12 points of Central's 16 first-quarter points, and the Lady Tigers opened the tournament with blowout win over Atkins.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 16-3 lead, then led 27-9 at halftime and 37-17 through three quarters.

Marshall finished with 23 and was the only Central player in double figures. Abbigrace Cunningham had 11 points for Atkins.