ARRESTS

Benton County Sheriff’s Office

• Michael Lyons, 26, of 1412 Winter Ave. in Centerton was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Lyons was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Roberto Carranza, 35, of 1250 W. Bishop Drive in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with computer child pornography. Carranza was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Zinaldo Figueiredo, 46, of 915 S. Eighth St., Apt. 416, in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Figueiredo was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

West Fork

• James Moore, 35, of 16418 Union Star Road in Winslow was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Moore was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.