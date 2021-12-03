Rick Lee's Advent Stakes picks

Rick Lee's picks

8 The Advent. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 2-year-olds

B SUDD** followed an encouraging third-place debut at Keeneland with a determined win sprinting seven furlongs at Churchill, which earned the field's fastest Beyer figure. CAIRAMA led past every pole in a debut victory at Belmont, and she is dropping out of a graded stake and is treated with Lasix for the first time. HIGHER STANDARD splashed her way to a decisive career debut win at Churchill, and she recorded a subsequent bullet work and drew a favorable post.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 B SuddCabreraStewart6-1

9 CairamaSantanaAsmussen5-2

10 Higher StandardGerouxAmoss3-1

2 KavodArrietaHartman6-1

4 RuggsGarciaMoquett10-1

3 Forty StripesCohenHollendorfer10-1

1 Charter OakContrerasVance5-1

5 Oro AztecaVazquezGarcia10-1

7 SonnyisnotsofunnyTorresDeville15-1

8 ImpulsusQuinonezLitfin30-1