Rick Lee's Advent Stakes picks

Rick Lee's picks
8 The Advent. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 2-year-olds
B SUDD** followed an encouraging third-place debut at Keeneland with a determined win sprinting seven furlongs at Churchill, which earned the field's fastest Beyer figure. CAIRAMA led past every pole in a debut victory at Belmont, and she is dropping out of a graded stake and is treated with Lasix for the first time. HIGHER STANDARD splashed her way to a decisive career debut win at Churchill, and she recorded a subsequent bullet work and drew a favorable post.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
6 B SuddCabreraStewart6-1
9 CairamaSantanaAsmussen5-2
10 Higher StandardGerouxAmoss3-1
2 KavodArrietaHartman6-1
4 RuggsGarciaMoquett10-1
3 Forty StripesCohenHollendorfer10-1
1 Charter OakContrerasVance5-1
5 Oro AztecaVazquezGarcia10-1
7 SonnyisnotsofunnyTorresDeville15-1
8 ImpulsusQuinonezLitfin30-1