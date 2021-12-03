Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

Lee's Lock Lil Miss Hot Mess in the first

Best Bet Hypersport in the seventh

Long shot Declare the Moon in the second

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $26,000, 51/2 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

LIL MISS HOT MESS*** is taking a significant drop in class on the heels of a third-place finish at Churchill, and she has earned her fastest Beyer figures racing at Oaklawn. DIVA DE KELA is dropping to the lowest claiming price of her career, and she has finished in the exacta in seven of eleven races on a fast track. HONEY PARADE possesses good early speed, and the Kentucky shipper is another taking a big drop in class.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Lil Miss Hot MessArrietaVance3-1

6 Diva de KelaCourtFires4-1

3 Honey ParadeCabreraOrtiz5-2

2 Mary AliceQuinonezMilligan8-1

1 Take Charge EricaTorresShorter7-2

5 ArrowsphereCanchariPuhl10-1

7 Custom for CarlitaVazquezBroberg8-1

2 Purse $35,000, 1 mile, 2-year-olds, maiden claiming $40,000

DECLARE THE MOON** was forwardly placed in a fourth-place two-turn finish at Keeneland, and the lightly raced colt is racing on Lasix for the first time. He should benefit from an inside post. REQUISITION is taking a slight drop in class for powerful connections. He has route experience and is another on Lasix for the first time. BEACH HOLIDAY is dropping out of maiden allowance races for the first time, and the Brad Cox trainee has better early speed than the top two colts.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Declare the MoonCabreraHawley10-1

9 RequisitionSantanaAsmussen3-1

5 Beach HolidayGerouxCox2-1

7 LookinforexccitemenContrerasHartman15-1

1 Spend AgainTorresShorter6-1

11 Big PeteArrietaBarkley8-1

6 PopsterJordanSmith12-1

3 Tequila RevolutionGonzalezMason20-1

4 Side BetCohenPuhich20-1

8 India TigerHarrZito20-1

12 Blues TuneGarciaHolthus15-1

10 Jim and JimBaileyHaran20-1

3 Purse $42,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

YODEL E.A. WHO*** ships from Delta Downs at the top of his game, and he has a strong record at the distance, and he won at a higher price this summer at Saratoga. AWESOME SATURDAY exits a third-place finish at a similar price at Keeneland, and he is adding blinkers for new and high percentage trainer Robertino Diodoro. WILD BEHAVIOR had a five-race winning streak snapped when second best in an allowance at Remington, and he is the speed of the speed and must be respected.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Yodel E.A. WhoVazquezBroberg3-1

3 Awesome SaturdayCohenDiodoro5-2

4 Wild BehaviorTohillStuart7-2

6 Lonely PrivateCabreraHawley9-2

5 Eagle PassSantanaBroberg5-1

1 Pit BossJordanCash12-1

7 The Queens JulesGerouxVan Berg10-1

4 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

VIOLENT PASS** sprinted competitively against much better in Kentucky, and he is back at a preferred distance after setting a rapid pace and tiring running long at Churchill. CHICKEN HAWK has earned Beyer figures fast enough to win at this claiming condition, and the front-runner has the best of connections. WISE KHOZAN added blinkers and responded with an improved third-place finish at Hawthorne. He is dropping in price and picks up a winning rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Violent PassCohenDiodoro2-1

2 Chicken HawkGerouxAsmussen4-1

4 Wise KhozanArrietaBecker9-2

8 RubiginousTohillMorse20-1

1 FunandfunnySantanaLoy30-1

11 Kat's HitmanBorelHewitt30-1

9 Familiar WaysJordanCash6-1

7 Hard to ParkHarrCline30-1

3 AxisCanchariPuhl8-1

5 Papa StarCabreraStuart10-1

10 WisecrackLopezPotts8-1

12 My Litte TipsyBaileyRhea30-1

5 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

CHOCTAW CHARLIE** has not raced in eight months, but she has been working well for new trainer Lynn Chleborad. She was stake-placed over this track in 2020. UNBRIDLED TWISTER was overmatched and likely needed her last race at Keeneland, and her subsequent breezes have been fast. LITTLE BURRITO ships from Delaware on the heels of a front-running second-place finish, and she did hit the board twice last season at Oaklawn.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Choctaw CharlieGonzalezChleborad3-1

10 Unbridled TwisterCourtCates4-1

3 Little BurritoTorresMoysey5-2

9 OlivianHarrCline8-1

2 Frankies MoonshineJordanHolthus30-1

1 Half ScoutContrerasCline8-1

6 My Dams AtitudeArrietaWestermann5-1

8 Sailaway and HideBaileyRhea20-1

7 Flat Out GoldCoetzeeHornsby20-1

5 Courageous CappenTohillMcBride30-1

11 Sweetness ToWalesWestermann30-1

6 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

TEZ** is adding blinkers following a photo finish defeat on sloppy footing at Churchill, and he does his best running on a fast track. He has raced well at Oaklawn. EXEMPLAR is a 14-race winner, who did prevail over the top selection in Louisville, but the likely favorite is winless in twelve previous races at Oaklawn Park. BOTSWANA was beaten less than 1 length at this level at Churchill, and he has put two big races in succession.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 TezCohenDiodoro7-2

9 ExemplarCabreraCash5-2

7 BotswanaArrietaCombs5-1

8 Jack's AdvantageVazquezGarcia3-1

2 Rye HumorSantanaMorse20-1

4 FlatoutjusticeTorresMatthews8-1

3 AltitoContrerasVance10-1

1 IstillgotitTohillPuhl10-1

5 Splash for GoldGonzalezMason20-1

7 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 2-year-olds, maiden special weight

HYPERSPORT*** contested a fast pace and gave way grudgingly in a clear second-place debut at Keeneland. She has continued to train well since arriving in Hot Springs. FIREWOLVES is an unraced filly with swift breezes dating back to September, and trainer Brad Cox excels with young horses. LITTLE MOMBO is a daughter of top sire Into Mischief, and she has a series of encouraging works at Churchill for a stable that wins with first-timers.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 HypersportArrietaMason2-1

9 FirewolvesGerouxCox5-2

8 Little MomboGarciaBauer10-1

5 Roll BabyVazquezAsmussen5-1

2 Ice OrchidSantanaOrtiz8-1

1 Red QueenCabreraMoquett5-1

4 Sweet BeautyCanchariCox12-1

3 Wicked WonderGonzalezPeitz10-1

6 Clay's Cloud BurstHarrCline30-1

9 Purse $100,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

PALM COTTAGE** was narrowly defeated just two races back at Churchill. She is adding blinkers and cutting back in distance following a deceptive effort as a beaten post-time favorite. CODE NAME KATE finished with energy in a second-place finish last month at Churchill, and she did break her maiden by 6 lengths last winter at Oaklawn. MIZ BLUE has been a dominating front-running winner in three consecutive races in Illinois, while earning Beyer figures that make her a major threat.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Palm CottageGerouxCox4-1

3 Code Name KateCabreraHartman7-2

5 Miz BlueTorresBecker6-1

4 Bling MachineContrerasPuhich20-1

10 Jets a GinninArrietaBecker6-1

11 Flash MagicSantanaAsmussen3-1

1 Shez Stuck UpGarciaMcDonnell12-1

9 Sweet PrayersVazquezBroberg5-1

2 Athenas SongTohillAshauer30-1

6 UrsulinaCohenLukas15-1

7 Ms Sassy AtitudeBaileyMason20-1