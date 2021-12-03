Sections
by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:35 a.m.

Thursday's games

Boys

Armorel 44, Southland, Mo. 21

Berryville 50, Reed Springs, Mo. 37

Dumas 48, Dermott 24

Fayetteville 67, St. Joseph, Mo. 47

Heber Springs 43, Mayflower 41

Helias, Mo. 81, Rogers Heritage 74

Lake Village 53, Crossett 46

Mammoth Spring 47, Melbourne 43

Marked Tree 69, Bay 55

Newport 51, White County Central 47

Quitman 58, Valley Springs 45

Perryville 44, Clinton 38

Piggott 50, Maynard 41

Tulsa Memorial, Okla. 72, LR Central 54

West Side Greers Ferry 96, Calico Rock 74

Tournaments

Battle at the Brier

At Greenbrier

Guy-Perkins 54, Cabot 49

Battle at the Cove

At Magnet Cove

Fountain Lake 65, Magnet Cove 41

Cutter-Morning Star 56, Glen Rose 25

Bearcat Classic

At Booneville

Acorn 51, Ozark 33

Booneville 62, Dover 46

Bev Stone Classic

At Omaha

The New School 51, Blue Eye, Mo. 37

Marshall 77, Green Forest 63

Bill Gibbs Memorial Tournament

At Benton Harmony Grove

Woodlawn 59, Rural Special 42

Benton Harmony Grove 49, Bauxite 19

CAC Classic

At Central Arkansas Christian

Central Arkansas Christian 51, Baptist Prep 50

Carlisle Invitational

At Carlisle

Carlisle 53, Bismarck 52

Lonoke 47, Jacksonville Lighthouse 43

Chickasaw Classic

At Blytheville

Paragould 72, Atkins 51

Blytheville 62, Monticello 29

Farmington 62, Forrest City 44

Duel at the Dome

At West Fork

Bergman 68, Waldron 36

West Fork 61, Gentry 56

Golden Arrow Classic

At Lavaca

Providence Academy 69, County Line 60

Lavaca 52, Pea Ridge 30

Hot Springs Invitational

At Hot Springs

Hot Springs 64, Mena 16

Watson Chapel 56, Springdale Har-Ber 52

Marion 77, Joe T. Robinson 47

Hurricane Classic

At Jonesboro

Bartlett, Tenn. 79, Ridgefield Christian 27

North Little Rock 72, Beebe 57

Jonesboro 71, Manila 37

Bentonville 69, Brookland 37

Searcy Bank Classic

At Searcy

Little Rock Catholic 61, Trumann 44

Searcy 65, Valley View 55

V-Town Showdown

At Vilonia

Maumelle 90, Little Rock Southwest 84

Sylvan Hills 52, Vilonia 44

Willard Classic

At Willard, Mo.

Harrison 71, Belton, Mo. 61

Williams Baptist Classic

At Walnut Ridge

Sloan-Hendrix 56, Corning 47

Jonesboro Westside 68, Marmaduke 38

Girls

Armorel 50, Southland, Mo. 15

Bald Knob 72, Newport 55

Bergman 47, Glendale, Mo. 20

Buffalo Island Central 60, Riverside 56

Cedar Ridge 41, Highland 29

Conway 62, Greenwood 37

Episcopal Collegiate 52, Pulaski Academy 43

Fouke 82, Mineral Springs 50

Heber Springs 45, Conway St. Joseph 44

Joplin, Mo. 59, Springdale 42

Lamar 60, Providence Academy 32

Manila 26, Corning 19

Maynard 56, Piggott 38

Melbourne 63, Mammoth Spring 46

Miller, Mo. 41, Springdale Har-Ber 34

Mountain Home 27, Mount Vernon, Mo. 22

Norfork 55, Ozark Mountain 30

Osceola 55, Walnut Ridge 27

Rector 61, East Poinsett County 34

White County Central 47, Des Arc 36

Tournaments

Battle at the Brier

At Greenbrier

Cabot 76, Guy-Perkins 41

Greenbrier 52, White Hall 38

Battle at the Cove

At Magnet Cove

Magnet Cove 41, Glen Rose 38

Centerpoint 43, Baptist Prep 37

Bearcat Classic

At Booneville

De Queen 51, Acorn 37

Booneville 54, Western Yell County 32

Bev Stone Classic

At Omaha

Kingston 51, Lead Hill 18

Bill Gibbs Memorial Tournament

At Benton Harmony Grove

Mount Vernon-Enola 39, Bauxite 38

Rural Special 52, Benton Harmony Grove 44

CAC Classic

At Central Arkansas Christian

Central Arkansas Christian 72, Sheridan 53

Carlisle Invitational

At Carlisle

Harding Academy 63, Carlisle 32

Lonoke 68 vs. McCrory 39

Fast Break Classic

At Quitman

Valley Springs 73, Nemo Vista 64

Pottsville 50, Rose Bud 37

FBT Bank & Mortgage Classic

At Fordyce

Rison 52, Fordyce 40

Magnolia 57, Camden Fairview 36

Hot Springs Invitational

At Hot Springs

Hot Springs 35, Watson Chapel 22

Marion 61, Wynne 28

Mena 40, Russellville 38

Farmington 73, Beebe 48

Golden Arrow Classic

At Lavaca

Lamar 60, Providence Academy 32

Great 8 Classic

At Rogers

Little Rock Central 55, Atkins 21

Ozark, Mo. 57, Rogers Heritage 36

Searcy Bank Classic

At Searcy

Morrilton 58, Little Rock Hall 25

Batesville 53, Searcy 35

V-Town Showdown

At Vilonia

Vilonia 60, Little Rock Southwest 37

Williams Baptist Classic

At Walnut Ridge

Tuckerman 55, Jonesboro Westside 33

