Thursday's games
Boys
Armorel 44, Southland, Mo. 21
Berryville 50, Reed Springs, Mo. 37
Dumas 48, Dermott 24
Fayetteville 67, St. Joseph, Mo. 47
Heber Springs 43, Mayflower 41
Helias, Mo. 81, Rogers Heritage 74
Lake Village 53, Crossett 46
Mammoth Spring 47, Melbourne 43
Marked Tree 69, Bay 55
Newport 51, White County Central 47
Quitman 58, Valley Springs 45
Perryville 44, Clinton 38
Piggott 50, Maynard 41
Tulsa Memorial, Okla. 72, LR Central 54
West Side Greers Ferry 96, Calico Rock 74
Tournaments
Battle at the Brier
At Greenbrier
Guy-Perkins 54, Cabot 49
Battle at the Cove
At Magnet Cove
Fountain Lake 65, Magnet Cove 41
Cutter-Morning Star 56, Glen Rose 25
Bearcat Classic
At Booneville
Acorn 51, Ozark 33
Booneville 62, Dover 46
Bev Stone Classic
At Omaha
The New School 51, Blue Eye, Mo. 37
Marshall 77, Green Forest 63
Bill Gibbs Memorial Tournament
At Benton Harmony Grove
Woodlawn 59, Rural Special 42
Benton Harmony Grove 49, Bauxite 19
CAC Classic
At Central Arkansas Christian
Central Arkansas Christian 51, Baptist Prep 50
Carlisle Invitational
At Carlisle
Carlisle 53, Bismarck 52
Lonoke 47, Jacksonville Lighthouse 43
Chickasaw Classic
At Blytheville
Paragould 72, Atkins 51
Blytheville 62, Monticello 29
Farmington 62, Forrest City 44
Duel at the Dome
At West Fork
Bergman 68, Waldron 36
West Fork 61, Gentry 56
Golden Arrow Classic
At Lavaca
Providence Academy 69, County Line 60
Lavaca 52, Pea Ridge 30
Hot Springs Invitational
At Hot Springs
Hot Springs 64, Mena 16
Watson Chapel 56, Springdale Har-Ber 52
Marion 77, Joe T. Robinson 47
Hurricane Classic
At Jonesboro
Bartlett, Tenn. 79, Ridgefield Christian 27
North Little Rock 72, Beebe 57
Jonesboro 71, Manila 37
Bentonville 69, Brookland 37
Searcy Bank Classic
At Searcy
Little Rock Catholic 61, Trumann 44
Searcy 65, Valley View 55
V-Town Showdown
At Vilonia
Maumelle 90, Little Rock Southwest 84
Sylvan Hills 52, Vilonia 44
Willard Classic
At Willard, Mo.
Harrison 71, Belton, Mo. 61
Williams Baptist Classic
At Walnut Ridge
Sloan-Hendrix 56, Corning 47
Jonesboro Westside 68, Marmaduke 38
Girls
Armorel 50, Southland, Mo. 15
Bald Knob 72, Newport 55
Bergman 47, Glendale, Mo. 20
Buffalo Island Central 60, Riverside 56
Cedar Ridge 41, Highland 29
Conway 62, Greenwood 37
Episcopal Collegiate 52, Pulaski Academy 43
Fouke 82, Mineral Springs 50
Heber Springs 45, Conway St. Joseph 44
Joplin, Mo. 59, Springdale 42
Lamar 60, Providence Academy 32
Manila 26, Corning 19
Maynard 56, Piggott 38
Melbourne 63, Mammoth Spring 46
Miller, Mo. 41, Springdale Har-Ber 34
Mountain Home 27, Mount Vernon, Mo. 22
Norfork 55, Ozark Mountain 30
Osceola 55, Walnut Ridge 27
Rector 61, East Poinsett County 34
White County Central 47, Des Arc 36
Tournaments
Battle at the Brier
At Greenbrier
Cabot 76, Guy-Perkins 41
Greenbrier 52, White Hall 38
Battle at the Cove
At Magnet Cove
Magnet Cove 41, Glen Rose 38
Centerpoint 43, Baptist Prep 37
Bearcat Classic
At Booneville
De Queen 51, Acorn 37
Booneville 54, Western Yell County 32
Bev Stone Classic
At Omaha
Kingston 51, Lead Hill 18
Bill Gibbs Memorial Tournament
At Benton Harmony Grove
Mount Vernon-Enola 39, Bauxite 38
Rural Special 52, Benton Harmony Grove 44
CAC Classic
At Central Arkansas Christian
Central Arkansas Christian 72, Sheridan 53
Carlisle Invitational
At Carlisle
Harding Academy 63, Carlisle 32
Lonoke 68 vs. McCrory 39
Fast Break Classic
At Quitman
Valley Springs 73, Nemo Vista 64
Pottsville 50, Rose Bud 37
FBT Bank & Mortgage Classic
At Fordyce
Rison 52, Fordyce 40
Magnolia 57, Camden Fairview 36
Hot Springs Invitational
At Hot Springs
Hot Springs 35, Watson Chapel 22
Marion 61, Wynne 28
Mena 40, Russellville 38
Farmington 73, Beebe 48
Golden Arrow Classic
At Lavaca
Lamar 60, Providence Academy 32
Great 8 Classic
At Rogers
Little Rock Central 55, Atkins 21
Ozark, Mo. 57, Rogers Heritage 36
Searcy Bank Classic
At Searcy
Morrilton 58, Little Rock Hall 25
Batesville 53, Searcy 35
V-Town Showdown
At Vilonia
Vilonia 60, Little Rock Southwest 37
Williams Baptist Classic
At Walnut Ridge
Tuckerman 55, Jonesboro Westside 33