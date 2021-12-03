Springdale police arrest man in connection with murder

SPRINGDALE -- Police arrested a man Friday in connection with the death of a homeless woman earlier this year.

Jeremiah Edward Devon, 44, of Springdale was arrested Friday morning without incident in connection with capital murder, according to a news release from the Springdale Police Department. He was being held in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Devon is accused of killing 48-year-old Wanda Reed, according to the release.

On March 26, officers were flagged down while on bike patrol on the Razorback Greenway about a possible deceased woman in the area of the Thompson Street and Sanders Avenue trailhead, according to the release.

The woman, later identified as Reed, was found in a creek bed just north of Outdoor America at 1375 N. Thompson St.

The release did not provide any additional details.