State Capitol Christmas lighting ceremony Saturday

The annual Arkansas State Capitol Christmas lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Capitol.

The ceremony will follow Little Rock’s Big Jingle Jubilee on Capitol Avenue and will include performances by the Saint Mark’s Baptist Church choir, the Catholic High JROTC and more.

KTHV, Channel 11, anchor Marlisa Goldsmith will emcee the ceremony.

The public also is invited inside the Capitol following the lighting ceremony to view Christmas decorations, visit with Santa in his workshop, and shop in the Capitol Gift Shop. The 2021 Capitol Christmas Ornament will be available for purchase.

The State Capitol will be open extended hours throughout the holiday season, beginning Saturday. The Capitol will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. On weekends, it will be open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The schedule will remain in effect until Jan. 3, when normal operating hours will resume. The Capitol will be closed Christmas Day.