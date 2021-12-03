VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas Tech falls in Central Region

Arkansas Tech University fell to Central Misouri 3-0 (25-13, 25-22, 25-18) in the opening match of the NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament in Warrensburg, Mo.

Emily Ragsdale had 11 kills on 17 attempts with just 1 error to hit .588 for the Golden Suns (22-8). Haylee Paladini had 10 kills, while Tymber Riley and Abby Simpson finished with eight each. Madison Grantham had a match-high 15 digs and Brianna Merkel added 37 assists.

Hannah Engelken had a match-high 12 kills to lead Central Missouri (29-3). Sydney Lierz and Rylie Barnum had nine digs each and Ally Offerdahl had 36 of Central Missouri's 39 assists.

BASKETBALL

SAU men win on the road

Devante Brooks scored a game-high 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor Thursday as Southern Arkansas University had four players with 10 or more points in an 80-62 victory over Harding University in the Great American Conference opener for both teams at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy.

Aaron Lucas had 18 points for the Muleriders, who shot 43.2% from the floor, scored 48 points in the lane and 22 points off turnovers. Blake Rogers scored 14 points and Jalen Brooks chipped in with 13.

Taylor Currie led Harding with 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor. Stetson Smithson poured in 18 points for the Bisons and Sam Henderson added 16 on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor.

In other Great American Conference games Thursday, Henderson State University got 32 points off the bench while scoring 26 points in the lane and 21 points off turnovers to beat the University of Arkansas at Monticello 54-50 at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia. Alvin Miles had 13 points to lead the Reddies, who shot 34.5% from the floor. Ryan Boyce added 10 points for HSU (4-2, 1-0). Kyle Moore scored a game-high 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor in 29 minutes in the loss for UAM (4-3, 0-1). ... Arkansas Tech University outscored Ouachita Baptist University 50-32 in the second half, turning a 22-22 halftime tie into a 72-54 victory at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville. Nike Gosnell led the way for the Wonder Boys (3-3, 1-0), scoring 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor. Kendarious Smith scored a game-high 17 points in the loss for Ouachita Baptist (1-5, 0-1).

Golden Suns win despite Thornton's 43 points

Aspen Thornton scored 43 points on 14-of-25 shooting from the floor and 13-of-15 shooting from the free throw line Thursday, but it wasn't enough as the Ouachita Baptist University women fell to Arkansas Tech 90-84 at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

Kaley Shipman led the Golden Suns (4-1, 1-0) with 27 points, Ashlei Lopez added 10, while Jayana Sanders and Sydnee Wynn chipped in with 10 each. Arkansas Tech shot 38.5% from the floor and 92.3% from the free-throw line. They also outrebounded the Tigers 53-33.

Makayla Miller scored 14 points for the Tigers (1-3, 0-1) and Lauren Wright added 11.

In other Great American Conference games Thursday, Jacie Evans and Sage Hawley had 26 points each to lead Harding University (5-1, 1-0) past Southern Arkansas University 93-90 at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy. Ariana Guinn and Kisi Young scored 18 points each to lead the Muleriders (4-2, 0-1). ... Gracie Raby had 14 points to lead Henderson State University (5-1, 1-0) to a 75-39 victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia. Bailey Harris led Arkansas-Monticello (0-7, 0-1) with six points.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services