Suit filed after LR complex blocked

Little Rock had no justification to suspend the building permits for a $3.2 million low-income apartment complex on the city's west side, according to a lawsuit pending in U.S. District Court.

Backers of the Peaks at Little Rock sued the city, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, the planning and development department as well its director, Jamie Collins, over the Nov. 10 letter informing the development's backers that the four building permits the city approved a month earlier for the project had been suspended, a move the lawsuit said put millions of dollars in tax credits at risk.

The permits would have allowed construction of a 70-unit development spread across three apartment buildings, a clubhouse and mail kiosk on 4.34 acres on Dover Drive, which is off West 36th Street and just east of Interstate 430.

The letter from Collins to Keith Richardson, a member of RichSmith Holdings, LLC, which is developing the project, pointed to a previous planned development that never materialized but that "was tied to conditions presented by yourself and made part of the application." The conditions restricted the development to residents who are 55 and older, according to Collins.

Collins was referring to Richardson's March 13, 2005, letter in which RichSmith agreed to restrict the remaining 6.61 acres to development of housing serving residents 55 and over if the first phase of the development received funding from the Arkansas Development Finance Authority.

Should RichSmith not receive the funding and the development isn't built, Richardson also agreed to restrict the property to the development of housing serving residents 55 and over for five years.

The lawsuit pointed out that neither the ordinance to rezone the area to allow the new development, nor the zoning certification and building permits mentioned any of the restrictions.

The suspension of the building permits came after the contractor for the development began clearing the property and financing had been obtained based on city approvals. The city's decision to suspend the permits also would require the project backers to surrender $26 million in low-income tax credits made available for both phases of the development.

"Plaintiffs have made representation and warranties in their transactional documents that the property's zoning is proper," the lawsuit said.

Further, according to the lawsuit, a 1956 Arkansas Supreme Court ruling said that once "proper authorities" grant approval to build, the applicant "acquires a kind of property right on which he is entitled to protection, and under such circumstances it is generally held that the permit cannot be revoked without cause or in the absence of any public necessity for the such action."

The lawsuit also said the plaintiffs had no opportunity to have a hearing on the decision before the city "unilaterally suspended the building permits."

The lawsuit, among other things, seeks a preliminary and permanent injunction barring the city from enforcing the permit suspension, a judgment that the city and department violated plaintiffs' constitutional rights to due process and equal protection and judgment that the city's decision to suspend the permits was "arbitrary, capricious, truly irrational, and contrary to law."

The city declined immediate comment on the allegations in the lawsuit.

"As a matter of ongoing litigation, the City can offer no comment beyond what will be in the response filed with the court by the City Attorney's Office," city spokesman Spencer Watson said in an email Thursday afternoon.

The plaintiffs are The Peaks at Little Rock, LP; The Peaks at Little Rock Phase II, LP; RichSmith Holdings, LLC; and Ridge Construction, LLC. The lawsuit is styled 4:21-cv-1093-BRW and is assigned to U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson and U.S. Magistrate Edie R. Ervin.