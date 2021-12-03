Super Quiz: Nonfiction Books

1. "A Brief History of --------," by Stephen ----------
2. "In Cold --------," by Truman ------------
3. "The Diary of a Young --------," by Anne --------
4. "Silent --------," by Rachel ----------
5. "I Know Why the Caged Bird --------," by Maya ----------
6. "The Female --------," by Germaine ----------
7. "The Right --------," by Tom --------
8. "The Selfish --------," by Richard ----------
9. "The Affluent --------," by John Kenneth ----------
ANSWERS:
1. Time, Hawking
2. Blood, Capote
3. Girl, Frank
4. Spring, Carson
5. Sings, Angelou
6. Eunuch, Greer
7. Stuff, Wolfe
8. Gene, Dawkins
9. Society, Galbraith