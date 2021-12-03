Super Quiz: Nonfiction Books

1. "A Brief History of --------," by Stephen ----------

2. "In Cold --------," by Truman ------------

3. "The Diary of a Young --------," by Anne --------

4. "Silent --------," by Rachel ----------

5. "I Know Why the Caged Bird --------," by Maya ----------

6. "The Female --------," by Germaine ----------

7. "The Right --------," by Tom --------

8. "The Selfish --------," by Richard ----------

9. "The Affluent --------," by John Kenneth ----------

ANSWERS:

1. Time, Hawking

2. Blood, Capote

3. Girl, Frank

4. Spring, Carson

5. Sings, Angelou

6. Eunuch, Greer

7. Stuff, Wolfe

8. Gene, Dawkins

9. Society, Galbraith