Attack on oil field workers’ bus kills 10

DAMASCUS, Syria — Ten people were killed and one person was injured in an attack on a bus carrying workers in an oil field in Syria’s government-held areas, Syria’s state news agency reported Thursday.

No details were offered of the nature of the attack or who was behind it. The news agency SANA called it a “terrorist attack” and said the workers were employers of the government-controlled Kharata oil field in Deir el-Zour province.

Islamic State militants have been active in the desert area in east and central Syria despite losing territorial control in the country since 2019. They have previously carried out attacks in the oil-rich Deir el-Zour, where the militants last held territory.

The militants were defeated in a military campaign by Kurdish forces in collaboration with a U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State in March 2019.

Since then, thousands of militants are believed to be hiding in the deserts of Syria and Iraq, carrying out a low-level insurgency.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors Syria’s war decade-old war, said an explosive device detonated killing 10 of the oil-field workers on the bus. It was not clear if the device was laid on the side of the road or lobbed at the bus.

Pope allows Paris archbishop to resign

PARIS — Pope Francis on Thursday accepted the resignation of the archbishop of Paris, who unexpectedly offered to step down last week after admitting to an “ambiguous” relationship with a woman in 2012.

Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit said in a statement Thursday that he offered to step down “to preserve the diocese from the division that suspicion and loss of trust are continuing to provoke.” The Vatican said in a statement that the pope accepted Aupetit’s offer, and named Monsignor Georges Pontier to serve temporarily in his place pending the pontiff’s appointment of a permanent new archbishop.

The Vatican gave no reason for why Francis had accepted Aupetit’s resignation, or why the decision had come so quickly after it had been offered. French media have additionally pointed to alleged governance problems in the archdiocese, which could have also been an underlying reason behind Francis’ swift decision to remove Aupetit.

Roman Catholic priests take vows of chastity.

Only the pope can hire or fire bishops, or accept their resignations. At 70, Aupetit is five years shy of the normal retirement age for bishops.

Court allows Gadhafi presidential run

CAIRO — A Libyan court Thursday overturned a decision by the country’s top electoral body that disqualified the son of the late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi from running in coming presidential elections.

A court in the southern province of Sabha ruled in Seif al-Islam Gadhafi’s favor, Libyan media outlets reported. For almost a week before, the court had failed to convene to decide on the appeal after the building was surrounded by armed men who preventing judges from entering.

Seif al-Islam, once the heir-apparent to his father, appealed the decision last week by Libya’s High National Elections Committee that barred him because of past convictions against him for using violence against protesters.

The first round of voting is meant to start on Dec. 24, though a number of divisive issues need to be resolved before then. It remains unclear whether any further legal challenges could be made to Seif al-Islam’s candidacy.

The elections come after years of U.N.-led attempts to usher in a more democratic future and end the country’s civil war.

Several other high-profile presidential hopefuls have filed their candidacy documents, including Khalifa Hifter, and the country’s interim prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. In recent days, local courts have been looking into several appeals against candidates.

Poland rejects abortion-as-homicide bill

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s lawmakers Thursday rejected a civic legislative proposal that would have outlawed abortion as homicide.

The vote to reject the proposal at the initial stage was 361-48 with 12 abstentions, and was greeted with applause.

It was overwhelming, also because most among the 228 ruling right-wing party’s lawmakers voted against it. The Law and Justice party said the proposal was extreme and counterproductive. Just 41 among its lawmakers were for proceeding with work on it.

Law and Justice’s rejection of the project was notable because last year it had Poland’s restrictive abortion law tightened, drawing massive street protests.

Submitted by the anti-abortion Pro-Right to Life Foundation, the proposal called for up to 25 years in prison or even life sentences for getting an abortion or assisting a woman to get one.

Poland bans abortion except in cases when the woman’s health or life is in danger or when the pregnancy results from a crime like rape or incest.

In practice, Polish women travel abroad for abortions or order abortion pills through the mail.



