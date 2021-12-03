U.S. revives migrant wait in Mexico policy

SAN DIEGO -- Migrants seeking to enter the United States will again have to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings, as the Biden administration reluctantly announced plans Thursday to reinstate the Trump-era policy and agreed to Mexico's conditions for resuming it.

Revival of the "Remain in Mexico" policy comes even as the Biden administration maneuvers to end it in a way that survives legal scrutiny. President Joe Biden scrapped the policy, but a lawsuit by Texas and Missouri forced him to put it back into effect, subject to Mexico's acceptance.

The Homeland Security Department announced Thursday that it was acting to comply with a court order but that Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas believes the policy "has endemic flaws, imposed unjustifiable human costs, pulled resources and personnel away from other priority efforts, and failed to address the root causes of irregular migration."

Mexico's foreign relations secretary said that in light of U.S. concessions Mexico will allow returns, expected to begin next week, "for humanitarian reasons and for temporary stays."

The dual announcements follow intense discussions between the U.S. and Mexico after U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee in Amarillo, Texas, ordered that the policy be reinstated, subject to Mexico's participation.

About 70,000 asylum-seekers have been subject to the policy, which President Donald Trump introduced in January 2019 and Biden suspended on his first day in office.













Illegal border crossings fell sharply after Mexico, facing Trump's threat of higher tariffs, acquiesced in 2019 to the policy's rapid expansion. Asylum-seekers were victims of major violence while waiting in Mexico and faced a slew of legal obstacles, such as access to attorneys and case information.

Migrants are expected to be returned starting Monday in one border city, which has not been identified. It will eventually be done in seven locations: San Diego and Calexico in California; Nogales, Ariz.; and the Texas border cities of Brownsville, Eagle Pass, El Paso and Laredo.

Mexico's conditions include covid-19 vaccinations for migrants, more protection in dangerous Mexican border cities, better access to attorneys and quicker resolution of cases. The policy's new iteration, outlined in a briefing for reporters and a court filing Thursday, promises major additions and changes that Mexico demanded.

All migrants subject to the policy will be vaccinated against covid-19. Adults will get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot. Children who are eligible under U.S. guidelines will get the Pfizer shot, with second shots when they come to the U.S. for their first hearings.

The U.S. will try to complete cases within 180 days, a response to Mexico's concerns that they will languish. The Justice Department is assigning 22 immigration judges to work on these cases exclusively.

U.S. authorities will ask migrants if they fear being returned to Mexico instead of relying on them to raise concerns unprompted. If the migrants express fear, they will be screened and have 24 hours to find attorneys or representatives.

The Biden administration is working to ensure migrants' safety when they travel to and from court, including within Mexico. Some migrants returned from Eagle Pass, Laredo and Brownsville, where Mexican border cities are especially dangerous, will be moved to locations farther inside Mexico.

The policy will apply to migrants from Western Hemisphere countries, except Mexicans, who are exempt. U.S. officials haven't said how many will be processed daily. The administration has kept in place another Trump-era policy that allows it to return Central Americans to Mexico on the grounds of preventing the spread of covid-19.

GETTING ATTORNEYS

Migrants will have an opportunity to meet with attorneys before each hearing. The State Department is working with Mexico on locations for video and phone access to attorneys in the U.S.

The changes mirror many conditions that Mexico laid out last week.

"Vulnerable" people will be exempt, including unaccompanied children, pregnant women, physically or mentally ill people, older people, indigenous people and members of the LGBTQ community.

"The Mexican government reaffirms its commitment to migrant rights as well as to safe, orderly, regulated migration," Mexico's foreign relations secretary said in a statement Thursday, confirming that the country accepted the Biden administration's changes and additions.

Blas Nunez-Neto, acting homeland security assistant secretary for border and immigration policy, said in the court filing that the administration shares Mexico's concerns.

Mexico is also seeking money from the U.S. for shelters and other organizations to substantially increase support for migrants waiting in Mexico.

Many U.S.-based legal aid groups that have represented asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico say they will no longer take such cases, raising questions about how the U.S. can satisfy Mexico's insistence on better access to counsel. Administration officials say they believe there are enough other lawyers who will represent asylum-seekers sent back to Mexico.

Many immigration advocates say the policy is beyond repair.

"The 'Remain in Mexico' policy was a humanitarian disaster when it was first implemented, and it is doomed to be so again," said Eleanor Acer, senior director for refugee protection at Human Rights First, which documented violence against asylum-seekers while they were waiting in Mexico.

The U.N. refugee agency renewed longstanding concerns on migrant safety and rights.

"The announced adjustments to the policy are not sufficient to address these fundamental concerns," the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said in a statement.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called the policy's restoration a "huge win" for the state.

"I will continue to fight to restore safety and order along our southern border, making sure that this essential program is implemented in full compliance with the court's order," he said.

Mark Morgan, the acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection under Trump, dismissed many changes as cosmetic and said the new policy mirrors what was in place. As a staunch advocate of the policy, he welcomed plans to reinstate it but wants to see how it is rolled out, saying, "The proof is in the pudding."

DETENTION SITES

The near collapse of a immigration detention facility in New Jersey marked a significant victory for "abolish ICE" activists, but their mood these days is hardly celebratory. Instead of crippling immigration detention, they have simply relocated it.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents transferred dozens of immigrants from New Jersey to other facilities, often run by private companies, in states such as Louisiana, Georgia and New York.

"I can't believe they did that," said Chia-Chia Wang, organizing and advocacy director with the American Friends Service Committee in New Jersey, after ICE moved some detainees from Bergen County in November to a facility in Upstate New York.

The transfer called fresh attention to the Biden administration's unkept campaign promise to eliminate the vast network of private jails that researchers say detain most immigrants facing deportation. But it also exposes the pitfalls of activists' strategy to push Democratic leaders to also boot ICE from local jails, where detainees are often closer to their loved ones, advocates and free legal aid.

Biden had promised during his campaign to "end for-profit" detention, but he did not include ICE in his January executive order eliminating the use of private prisons. Instead he has expanded immigration detention, sometimes in the same prisons he deemed too unsafe for criminals.

Moshannon Valley Correctional Facility, a former federal prison owned by Geo Group, just reopened in Pennsylvania as a 1,994-bed detention facility, the largest in the Northeast. The 600-bed West Tennessee Detention Facility, a former prison owned by CoreCivic, may also hold immigrants, according to an inspection report posted on the agency's website and later taken down.

Officials from ICE and Geo Group declined to comment. A spokesman for CoreCivic said in a statement that the company is "actively" seeking another government contract.

Officials also have renewed contracts with four Geo Group detention facilities in Florida, Colorado and Texas. In September, they signed an agreement to open a women's detention center in Berks County, Pa., a county-owned facility that used to house migrant families. ICE also extended its contract with the last detention center in New Jersey, CoreCivic-run Elizabeth Detention Center, company and state court records show.

Approximately 15,000 immigrants were in detention when Biden took office, the lowest number in decades, but that number has since risen as high as 29,000.

"Frankly, it's infuriating," said Setareh Ghandehari, advocacy director for Detention Watch Network, which is tracking the detentions in a new report and says additional facilities are under consideration for expansion. The group has called on the administration to slash ICE's $8 billion budget by half. "It's incredibly disappointing. We really expected more."

The White House declined to comment.

Mayorkas earlier this year expressed concern about the "overuse" of detention. He has closed a pair of detention facilities investigated for abuses and turned family detention centers into short-term reception facilities -- and a spokeswoman signaled that more is coming.

"Secretary Mayorkas continues to evaluate DHS detention policies and will issue additional immigration-related policy memos, including memos addressing immigration detention, in the coming weeks," Homeland Security spokeswoman Marsha Espinosa said in a statement.

The Biden administration says it is trying to grant citizenship or some form of legal status to most of the 11 million immigrants here illegally.

But advocates for immigrants say nobody should be detained for civil immigration violations -- including migrants seeking asylum at the southwest border -- and they are counting on the Biden administration to dismantle a detention system that under Trump made anyone a target for deportation. His administration held as many as 56,000 people a day, a record and far above the 34,000 funded by Congress across nearly 200 public and private facilities nationwide.

Activists say both systems are prone to abuses, and they have filed mountains of complaints against them alleging physical abuse, inadequate health care and retaliation for reporting mistreatment.

ICE records show that 23.6% of migrant families and 18.3% of adults taken into custody last fiscal year have either absconded or failed to comply with the terms of their release.

"Anybody that's here illegally, with maybe some minor exceptions, should be deported," said Don Rosenberg, president of the Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime. "If you intend to deport someone and you don't detain them, you'll never find them. They're going to disappear."

Information for this article was contributed by Elliot Spagat, Darlene Superville and Acacia Coronado of The Associated Press; and by Maria Sacchetti of The Washington Post.