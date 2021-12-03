White Hall formidable foe for PA in '21

At a glance

PULASKI ACADEMY VS. WHITE HALL

WHAT Class 5A state championship

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

TV Arkansas PBS

TICKETS $7, available online at gofan.co/app/school/AAA

RECORDS Pulaski Academy 13-1; White Hall, 11-2

COACHES Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas; White Hall: Bobby Bolding

Pulaski Academy's always-explosive offense seems once again nearly impossible to stop this season.

The Bruins have averaged 575 yards of offense a game and 9.2 yards per play. They've scored 119 touchdowns. The only team to defeat them -- nationally ranked Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) -- couldn't totally stymie the offense. The Bruins still generated 371 yards and scored four times in a 64-28 loss to the Mustangs on Sept. 10.

But when Pulaski Academy (13-1) hits War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock tonight, it'll be pitted against White Hall (11-2). The same team that gave the Bruins one of their tougher tests earlier this season back on Oct. 8.

Despite the end result being a 63-28 Bruins win, the first game between the 5A finalists was tied 21-21 at the half. The Bruins had generated less than half of their 586 yards in the game and they had scored three times in eight drives.

Despite his team eventually breaking away for another drubbing, Pulaski Academy Coach Anthony Lucas said the game was a point of emphasis for his staff.

"We were trying to prepare for Maumelle that next morning and [offensive coordinator Adam Thrash] was like, 'I will never let that happen again,'" Lucas said Tuesday. "He was trying to figure out ways to beat the way that they were playing us, because he felt like everybody else was going to get that film and imitate the same things that White Hall was doing.

"So far, everybody's been playing us just like that."

Since the White Hall victory, Pulaski Academy has continued to dominate, but it hasn't been without uphill battles, especially of late. The Bruins' two closest wins both occurred in the Class 5A playoffs. In the opening round, they beat Harrison 36-21, and their 38-28 defeat of then-undefeated Greenbrier in last week's semifinals was their closest victory yet.

For the Goblins, Pulaski Academy isn't an unfamiliar foe. The two teams have squared off four times in the playoffs in the past six seasons.

"We've played them enough times that we have a pretty good beat on what they do offensively," Harrison Coach Joel Wells said.

The Goblins haven't beaten the Bruins in those four games, but it's evident they've improved. After allowing 57 and 75 points each in their first two games, Harrison has allowed a combined 64 points in their past two matchups.

The key is confusion, Wells said of stopping Pulaski Academy, by disguising coverages, as well as forcing the Bruins to run the ball. He also noted the amount of experience his program has against them as a crucial factor.

"I think a big part of that is our kids have played them enough [that] we don't have any fear of them," Wells said. "Our kids don't have any fear of them. And that shows by the way we've played them."

For Randy Tribble's Greenbrier program, last week's loss was new for both the Panthers and their coach, who had yet to face off in Tribble's 14 seasons with the school.

"I think it took our kids a little while, a quarter and a half or so, to get settled in and understand the speed that they have, and just the angles they [have] got to take, all that kind of stuff," Tribble said. "It took a little while and it may have taken us coaches a little bit too. I thought we adjusted really well, and played well in the second half against them."

Despite being down three scores, the Panthers were eventually within reach, trailing 35-28 late.

Both Tribble and Wells noted that they'd watched Pulaski Academy's first game with White Hall, pulling from it in preparation for the Bruins. Both also said tonight's title game will be an interesting one.

"I think they've got a good shot at them," Wells said. "If they don't turn the football over and they don't give up the ball on any onside kicks."

And while it's evident the Bulldogs will be facing a similar Pulaski Academy team in Round 2, Coach Bobby Bolding feels his team has grown since the last match, largely on offense and special teams.

"We weren't very good on either one of those early in the year," Bolding said. "We've just gotten better each week, through mistakes. We've had to make mistakes and learn from them. We did a little shuffling in the offensive line, and we were patient offensively."