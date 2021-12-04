Brown gets impact player nod

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff center Khadijah Brown was named Southwestern Athletic Conference women's basketball Impact Player of the Week.

Brown has picked up double-doubles in two of UAPB's past three games and averaged 12.6 points and 10.3 rebounds with a total of seven blocks during the stretch. UAPB defeated the University of Southern Mississippi and Southeast Missouri State University to win a tournament in Hattiesburg, Miss., and won a home game over Arkansas Baptist College.

The Lady Lions (3-3) will go for their fourth win in a row today against Tulane University in the University of Miami tournament. Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. Central time.

UAPB will then play Miami at 1 p.m. Central time Monday.