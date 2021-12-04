Central Arkansas at Arkansas State men

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS UCA 1-7; ASU 4-2

SERIES ASU leads 25-19

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro; KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Darious Hall, 6-7, Jr.;10.0;6.3

G Collin Cooper, 6-2, So.;9.9;2.1

G Camren Hunter, 6-3, Fr.;11.9;4.5

F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Sr.;5.6;4.4

G Jaxson Baker, 6-7, So.;4.1;2.4

COACH Anthony Boone (15-40 in third season at UCA and overall)

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;8.3;3.7

G Desi Sills, 6-2, Sr.;13.8;2.8

F Norchad Omier, 6-7, So.;12.0;8.5

F Keyon Wesley, 6-9, Sr.;4.2;4.0

G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Sr.;9.2;2.7

COACH Mike Balado (55-71 in fifth season at ASU and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;ASU

60.9;Points for;68.8

84.4;Points against;84.4

-8.6;Rebound margin;-1.2

-5.5;Turnover margin;0.8

39.3;FG pct.;43.6

27.6;3-pt pct.;33.7

67.7;FT pct.;74.5

CHALK TALK ASU is beginning a stretch of back-to-back non-conference games against two different in-state Division I foes for the first time in program history -- the Red Wolves visit Arkansas-Pine Bluff next week. ... UCA trailed No. 10 Arkansas by six points at halftime when they played the Razorbacks earlier this week, the first matchup between the sides since 1947. ... ASU won its last meeting with the Bears, winning 89-77 in Conway on Dec. 16, 2016.



