Central Arkansas at Arkansas State men
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro
RECORDS UCA 1-7; ASU 4-2
SERIES ASU leads 25-19
TV None
RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro; KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UCA
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
F Darious Hall, 6-7, Jr.;10.0;6.3
G Collin Cooper, 6-2, So.;9.9;2.1
G Camren Hunter, 6-3, Fr.;11.9;4.5
F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Sr.;5.6;4.4
G Jaxson Baker, 6-7, So.;4.1;2.4
COACH Anthony Boone (15-40 in third season at UCA and overall)
ASU
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;8.3;3.7
G Desi Sills, 6-2, Sr.;13.8;2.8
F Norchad Omier, 6-7, So.;12.0;8.5
F Keyon Wesley, 6-9, Sr.;4.2;4.0
G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Sr.;9.2;2.7
COACH Mike Balado (55-71 in fifth season at ASU and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA;;ASU
60.9;Points for;68.8
84.4;Points against;84.4
-8.6;Rebound margin;-1.2
-5.5;Turnover margin;0.8
39.3;FG pct.;43.6
27.6;3-pt pct.;33.7
67.7;FT pct.;74.5
CHALK TALK ASU is beginning a stretch of back-to-back non-conference games against two different in-state Division I foes for the first time in program history -- the Red Wolves visit Arkansas-Pine Bluff next week. ... UCA trailed No. 10 Arkansas by six points at halftime when they played the Razorbacks earlier this week, the first matchup between the sides since 1947. ... ASU won its last meeting with the Bears, winning 89-77 in Conway on Dec. 16, 2016.