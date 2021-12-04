Church notes: Village Bible Church hosts Dec. 10 carol sing-along

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday services, both in-person and livestreamed via YouTube and the church website, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with interim pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost.

Children's Church welcomes children, kindergarten to second grade, following the Children's Moment in Sunday worship service.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's parish associate and director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Working with Crowder College, GED classes are offered at the church from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

If you are experiencing a difficult time, you don't have to suffer alone. Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

After Church Fellowship is at 11:45 a.m. Sunday in Fellowship Hall. Join your friends for a cup of coffee and a light snack following services each week.

Choir rehearsals are on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., and the Crandell Ringers hand bell choir meets at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

All children ages 5 through fifth grade are invited to join the Children's Choir. Laci Hampton is the new director. They will practice at 9:30 a.m. during Sunday School hour.

Confirmation classes are at 9:30 a.m. Sunday for students now in sixth through eighth grades. Contact Youth Director Adam Alexander at the church if you want your child to participate.

FPC Youth Group meets Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.in the Youth Wing of the church.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

St. James United Methodist Church in Fayetteville, 5 N. Willow Ave., celebrates 160 years in 2021. The church will be open for visitors from 2 to 4 p.m. today, Dec. 4. All are welcome!

Information: 521-2192.

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., hosts the Bella Vista Men's Chorus for a free Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 12. This free concert, under the direction of John Matthews and accompanist Marilyn Lee, will include sacred and secular Christmas melodies, including "Masters in this Hall," "What a Wonderful Child," "God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen," "Winter Wonderland" and "Go Tell It on the Mountain," The performance will last a little over an hour.

Also scheduled are:

Dec. 6 -- Bentonville High School Chamber Orchestra, 5:30 p.m

Dec. 11 -- Bella Vista Community Concert Band, 3 p.m.

Dec. 24 -- Christmas Candlelight Communion Service, 3 p.m.

Join us for a worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. or for these Bible study opportunities:

Adult Bible Fellowship: 9-9:55 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall.

Men's Bible Fellowship: 8-9:15 a.m. Monday, Overflow Area.

Koffee Klatch (Women's Fellowship): 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Lower Level.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., celebrates the "Joy Joy Joy" of the season with a concert by the Celebration Choir and Orchestra, under the direction of Randy Allison, at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 5. A door offering will benefit the Bella Vista Courtesy Van. A reception will follow the program.

Sunday morning worship is at 8:30 a.m. for the traditional service and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended service. Sunday School and Adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., will offer a "Service of Solace" at 4 p.m. Dec. 12 in the sanctuary, with piano music beginning at 3:30 p.m. This is a quiet, half hour service of reflection, remembrance and comfort during this season that can be stressful and difficult. It will include prayers, songs and candle lighting. All are welcome.

Worship is at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays in person and online.

The FPC Food Pantry is operating as a drive through from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County, and the church is glad to serve you.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., is planning a Christmas program for Sunday morning, Dec. 12. Called "Olde Fashioned Christmas," it is directed by Bill Barnett and features guest performers Ella Davis, Juliana Bonagario and Hazel Cathcart.

The church holds services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., invites anyone looking for comfort, hope and renewal during this holiday season to a Blue Christmas service at 3 p.m. Dec. 14. Christmas can be a difficult time for many of us.

The church holds services Sundays at 10 a.m. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Village Bible Church in Bella Vista, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd., invites you to a good, old fashioned Christmas Carol Sing-Along at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Mildred B. Cooper Chapel in Bella Vista. Bring your reading glasses and your singing voice!

The VBC "Unto Us" Christmas program will begin at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 12.

Oasis Food Pantry will be closed Dec. 22.

Information: 876-5764, villagebibleefc.org.

