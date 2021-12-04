Counselor at school drunk, police charge

FARMINGTON -- A Farmington High School counselor was arrested on campus Wednesday in connection with public intoxication, according to a preliminary report from the Farmington Police Department.

Jody Whitehead, 43, of Fayetteville was arrested just after 11 a.m. and booked into the Washington County jail at 11:35 a.m., according to the jail's website. She was released at 8 p.m. the same day.

She is scheduled to appear in Farmington District Court on the misdemeanor charge Jan. 19.

In the report, school resource officer Dylan Crutchfield said he was at the high school about 10:30 a.m. when the school principal, Jon Purifoy, said the counselor appeared to be impaired.

The report said a teacher in the building also indicated that Whitehead was not acting normal.

According to the report, Whitehead met with Crutchfield and Jimmy Brotherton, another school resource officer. The report said Whitehead's eyes appeared "glossy and bloodshot."

During the meeting, the report said, Whitehead was slow to answer, agitated, demanding and noncooperative. She said she took prescribed medicine, which caused her to have dizziness and to be disoriented, the report said. Whitehead reportedly refused to take a field sobriety test.

According to the report, the officers smelled alcohol, then assisted Whitehead to a patrol vehicle, and she was taken to jail.

Because it is a personnel matter, the district would not comment, Superintendent Jon Laffoon said in a statement Wednesday.