DeChambeau gets on hot streak in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas -- This holiday event in the Bahamas is taking on a little more meaning for Bryson DeChambeau seeking a small measure of revenge and for Collin Morikawa pursuing a more noble goal of reaching No. 1 in the world.

One week after getting whipped by Brooks Koepka in Las Vegas at their made-for-TV match, DeChambeau made five birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn at Albany and overcame a late double bogey from a wild drive for an 8-under 64. That was good for a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the Hero World Challenge.

The group one shot behind included Koepka, of course, who made a 12-foot par putt on the final hole for a second consecutive 67.

They won't be in the final group today, though DeChambeau would appear to relish that chance. "That would be sweet," he said to Golf Channel.

Koepka shrugged and said, "I already proved everything."

Morikawa, newly engaged and not one for petty battles, made a strong move on the back nine with a birdie-birdie-eagle sequence until falling victim to the tough 18th, playing into a strong breeze. His bogey led to a 66, but he was right where he needed to be.

"Just got to use that momentum for tomorrow," he said.

A victory against this 20-man field is the only way Morikawa can reach No. 1 in the world, and only then for a week before Jon Rahm -- not playing this week -- is projected to return to the top based on the two-year rolling formula.

Not to be overlooked is Tony Finau, who seems to be in the mix most weeks. He made one of only two birdies on the 18th, rolling in a 15-foot putt for a 66 to finish one shot back.

Daniel Berger also made birdie on the 18th and was two shots behind.

DeChambeau's one big miss on the 16th led to a double bogey, and he answered with a tee shot to 3 feet on the par-3 17th to keep ahead. He was at 11-under 133.

Bryson DeChambeau, of the United States, watches his shot on the 17th tee during the second round of the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club, in New Providence, Bahamas, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)



Bryson DeChambeau, of the United States, hits a second shot out of the rough at the 16th hole during the second round of the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club, in New Providence, Bahamas, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)



Brooks Koepka, of the United States, left, and Justin Thomas, of the United States, signal the direction of the ball after the Thomas' tee off during the second round of the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club, in New Providence, Bahamas, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)



Collin Morikawa of the United States, watches third shot at the third green during the second round of the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club, in New Providence, Bahamas, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)



Brooks Koepka, of the United States, right, speaks with his caddie on the 18th green during the second round of the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club, in New Providence, Bahamas, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)



Collin Morikawa of the United States, lines up his putt on the third green during the second round of the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club, in New Providence, Bahamas, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)



Bryson DeChambeau, of the United States, swings at a ball on the 18th hole fairway during the second round of the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club, in New Providence, Bahamas, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)



Bryson DeChambeau, of the United States, watches his second shot from the rough at the 16th hole during the second round of the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club, in New Providence, Bahamas, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

