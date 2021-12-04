Drivetime Mahatma Long-awaited changes in store for U.S. 67/167 in 2022

Greetings: Another year has come and almost gone and even the pandemic is yesterday's news. Yet still no word on the widening of U.S. 67/167 through Jacksonville. I was hoping to see this rub-board boulevard replaced in my lifetime (just turned 79) but I'm not optimistic. -- Inquiring Mind

Dear Mind: A mere 79 years old. Hang in there, girl. Here's the skinny from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The two-mile piece of U.S. 67/167 in Jacksonville from Graham Road to Madden Road is on the schedule to be widened in 2022. A contract will be awarded in May.

U.S 67/167 from Interstate 40 in North Little Rock to Redmond Road in Jacksonville is set for resurfacing, also in 2022.

From Jacksonville to Cabot, selected sections of U.S. 67/167 are scheduled to be widened along with interchange improvements in May.

North of Cabot to Austin, new bridges are scheduled to be constructed.That will be let to contract in September.

Now, about the pandemic being yesterday's news -- we wish.

Hello! You seem to have all the answers. Here's my question. I saw interesting tags on a license plate recently. Instead of numbers I saw XX. What does that mean? No month, no year -- just XX. Thanks a bunch!! -- Susan

Dear Susan: Scott Hardin of the Department of Finance & Administration was kind enough to research and figure this out. Bottom line: oops.

He summarizes:

The XX indicates the vehicle owner asked for, and was sent, an updated or duplicate copy of his registration. The registration is printed with XX on the tag, rather than a date. Folks at DF&A pull off the XX and mail off the registration. Or didn't pull off the XX.

Apparently, the owner assumed the XX was valid and put it on the plate.

Dear Mahatma: Loud and smoky mufflers -- do the cops ever ticket people? -- Deeply Bothered

Dear Bothered: Are you also bewitched and bewildered?

This is a reference to Arkansas Code Annotated 27-37-601, which requires a properly functioning muffler on every vehicle. Yes, police write tickets; but no, since it's not a moving violation those tickets aren't recorded by the Department of Finance & Administration.

Dear Mahatma: The stupefyingly preposterous 25 mph speed limit on South University from approximately 28th Street to Asher Avenue is finally gone, replaced by more realistic 35 mph signs that motorists even occasionally obey. This is important enough to be noted by the Mahatma, since South University is one of the most important arterial streets in all of Little Rock. -- Inquiring Motorist.

Dear Inquirer: About umpteen years ago, a pedestrian was struck and killed here, and a movement was started to slow down traffic.

Bill Henry, the city's chief traffic guy, tells us the city worked with UALR to get the limit raised. The result, he said, is that most drivers now drive in accordance with the new posted limit.

Vanity plate on a red Silvarado: TRKCRZY

