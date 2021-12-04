Experienced 2-year old





HOT SPRINGS -- Experience paid off for a 2-year-old claimer in the first feature race of Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort's latest opening day.

James Rogers' and Michael Robinson's Kavod, ridden by Francisco Arrieta and trained by Chris Hartman, won the first running of the $150,000 6-furlong Advent Stakes for 2-year-old horses in 1:09.97 before an estimated crowd of 15,000 at Oaklawn on Friday, the first day of the racetrack's 2021-22 season.

Kavod, off at 3-1, finished as a 1-length winner over second-place Higher Standard, the 4-5 favorite ridden by Florent Geroux. Tom Amoss trains High Standard, a son of Into Mischief and maternal grandson of Northern Afleet who raced in the Advent a mere 19 days after she won her first career start at Churchill Downs on Nov. 24.

Third-choice Cairama, ridden from the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen by Ricardo Santana Jr., finished third, 1 1/4 lengths behind Higher Standard and 1 1/2 lengths in front of fourth-place Ruggs, off at 12-1 under jockey Martin Garcia. Ruggs is trained by Ron Moquett.

Kavod had one more career start than any other entrant in the eight-horse field. His starts included four consecutive out-of-the-money finishes in four graded-stakes races, including a last-place finish behind five others in the Grade I 1-mile Champagne Stakes at Aqueduct in New York on Oct. 2. The Champagne is one of 10 U.S. Kentucky Derby qualifying races for 2-year-olds.

After those starts, Kavod was entered as a $50,000-claimer in a 6-furlong start at Churchill Downs on Nov. 20.

Hartman filed a claim for Kavod's current owners. After the race, which Kavod won in 1:08.20, Hartman walked away with the winner.

Hartman said he thought he would take a shot at the Advent.

"He came out of his last race really good," he said. "This race didn't look like it was overly stacked, so we took a chance, and it paid off."

Geroux, a handful of minutes after his finish on the beaten favorite, figuratively bowed to Kavod's experience as he paused in the paddock on his way to the jocks' room.

"The winner, he's a horse with a lot of experience," Geroux said. "He came out of a very strong race at Churchill. It was claiming, but he won very decisively, but he's just a more experienced horse. Our horse has only run one time, shipped straight from Churchill to here. Short rest. We had a couple of things going against us."

Regardless of his experience, with eight previous career starts, compared to one for each of the second-, third-, and fourth-place finishers, Kavod willingly ran into trouble just past the quarter-mile split of 21.61, when he was third behind race-leader Oro Azteca and Higher Standard, who was tucked near the rail.

Under Arrieta's command, Kavod slowed to avoid contact with Higher Standard, a hesitation that allowed Rugg to move into third. It also positioned Kavod for whatever acceleration he was capable of.

Which, on this particular date, the latest on the calendar to serve as Oaklawn's opening day, was a lot.

Kavod dug in and raced between and past Oro Azteca, who led through the half in 44.96 but would fade to last, and Ruggs, who Kavod passed near the head of the stretch. Kavod chased Higher Standard's lead past the one-eighth pole. With 1/16th of a mile left, he passed Higher Standard and pulled away through the wire.

"He broke good," Arrieta said. "A couple of horses went to the lead. I tried to relax him. When he was stopped behind horses, he was a little green. At the quarter pole, he may have been in a little bit of trouble. Finally, he came back and I went for the space. When I asked him, he ran. Great job. Great horse."

On Wednesday, Amoss said he wondered how Higher Standard would respond to a trip from New Orleans and the relatively short break between starts. He said the latter was his primary concern. With that declaration in mind, Amoss said he was happy with his colt's second-place finish.

"The horse ran well," Amoss said. "We came back a little quick with him in the race, and the ship, and maybe that cost him a little bit in the end, but I was pleased with the way he ran."

Moquett seemed delighted by Ruggs' fourth-place performance, which came after the son of Gun Runner's only previous start, a win over 6 1/2 furlongs at Remington Park in Oklahoma City on Nov. 15.

"It's a step forward," Moquett said. "He's an immature colt. This is his second race, and I think he ran greenly but showed some talent. That's all we can ask right now. He'll keep moving forward."

Ten minutes after Kavod's victory, Hartman hesitantly said he might perhaps think about the consideration of a longer race for his winner, but that he thought a better target for Kavod was the possibility of continued sprint success.

"I like to run, so there's always a chance [Kavod will go longer]," Hartman said. "I like to run and he likes to run, but I believe I'll sprint him."





Tale of the track

ATTENDANCE 15,000 (estimated)

ON-TRACK HANDLE $588,303

OFF-TRACK HANDLE $5,187,994

TOTAL HANDLE $5,776,297

Jockey Francisco Arrieta points to the sky in celebration Friday after riding Kavod to victory in the inaugural Advent Stakes at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs. More photos at arkansasonline.com/124oaklawn/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)













Gallery: Oaklawn Opening Day







